De Villiers uncertain about international comeback

Former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has not reached a final decision about making a return to the international side.

He had announced his surprise retirement from international cricket in 2018 after a glittering 14-year career for the Proteas. However, the talismanic wicketkeeper-batsman has been playing franchise T20 cricket after bidding farewell to the international game.

“I am uncertain about giving a definite answer because I have been very hurt and burned in the past,” the batsman said while speaking with Rapport. “Then people will again think I have turned my back on our country. I can’t just walk into the team. Like every other player, I have to work for my place and deserve it. It was very hurtful for me last year when people thought I assumed there was a place for me. I feel available, and I will give it a go with everything I have, but I don’t want special treatment.”

De Villiers, who led South Africa in the 2015 Cricket World Cup, believes that his physical condition might affect his return to the national side for the T20 World Cup in Australia this year. “I can’t see six months into the future. If the tournament is postponed to next year, a whole lot of things will change. At the moment, I feel available, but at the same time, I don’t know how my body will see it, and if I will be healthy at that time. If I am 100% as good as I want to be, then I will be available.”

The prolific cricketer went on to say that he will prove his case for selection to South Africa head coach Mark Boucher.

De Villiers added that he does not want to create false hope for the people after confirming his commitment to the team.