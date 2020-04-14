Darren Sammy urges Pakistanis to donate to coronavirus relief fund

West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy has appealed for donations to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus relief fund.

“I have an important message for Pakistanis across the world,” Sammy said in a Twitter video. “Your prime minister has put in place a coronavirus relief fund to help the people of Pakistan and I am asking you to donate generously.”

The veteran cricketer, who is venerated in Pakistan for his contributions to the return of cricket in the country where he plays for Peshawar Zalmi, said that the fund will play a huge role in helping people. “It is time to be our brothers’ keeper. Your contributions can go a long way in helping Pakistan conquer this coronavirus situation.”

PM @ImranKhanPTI leading from the front…help him out by donating towards PM’s Covid Relief Fund at https://t.co/nXFe9h9WcQ

We are our brothers keeper let’s help each other. #Pakistanis4Pakistanis pic.twitter.com/7dR5aixgZV — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) April 13, 2020

The coronavirus relief fund has been set up by the federal government to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

In a tweet, the premier asked people to generously donate in the fund. “I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” he stated.

Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 has been set up to help us fight this pandemic. I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 1, 2020

Thousands of people have been affected by the coronavirus in the country, forcing the federal and provincial governments to enforce lockdowns as part of safety measure against the disease.