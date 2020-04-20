Darren Sammy picks PSL over IPL in interactive session

West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy chose Pakistan Super League (PSL) over Indian Premier League (IPL) in a social media session, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

He chose the PSL in a “you have to answer” session on the website.

🔹 Viv Richards or Brian Lara?

🔹 Virat Kohli or Steve Smith?

🔹 IPL or PSL?



Daren Sammy HAS to answer 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Rahd5QVHwh — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 20, 2020

The West Indies cricketer has been representing Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan’s T20 tournament and became their head coach after serving as a player for the franchise.

Moreover, he also preferred the T20 format over version over the 50-over version, while also picking Rohit Sharma over Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson over Joe Root, Virat Kohli over Steve Smith and South Africa over Australia.