Darren Sammy picks PSL over IPL in interactive session

West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy chose Pakistan Super League (PSL) over Indian Premier League (IPL) in a social media session, ESPNcricinfo has reported.
He chose the PSL in a “you have to answer” session on the website.
🔹 Viv Richards or Brian Lara?
🔹 Virat Kohli or Steve Smith?
🔹 IPL or PSL?
Daren Sammy HAS to answer 🤭 pic.twitter.com/Rahd5QVHwh
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 20, 2020
The West Indies cricketer has been representing Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan’s T20 tournament and became their head coach after serving as a player for the franchise.
Moreover, he also preferred the T20 format over version over the 50-over version, while also picking Rohit Sharma over Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson over Joe Root, Virat Kohli over Steve Smith and South Africa over Australia.