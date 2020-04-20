Monday, April 20, 2020  | 26 Shaaban, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Darren Sammy picks PSL over IPL in interactive session

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Darren Sammy picks PSL over IPL in interactive session

Photo Courtesy: PSL

West Indies cricketer Darren Sammy chose Pakistan Super League (PSL) over Indian Premier League (IPL) in a social media session, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

He chose the PSL in a “you have to answer” session on the website.

The West Indies cricketer has been representing Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan’s T20 tournament and became their head coach after serving as a player for the franchise.

Moreover, he also preferred the T20 format over version over the 50-over version, while also picking Rohit Sharma over Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson over Joe Root, Virat Kohli over Steve Smith and South Africa over Australia.

