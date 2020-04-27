Monday, April 27, 2020  | 3 Ramadhan, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Cricketing fraternity pays tribute to Sana Mir

Posted: Apr 27, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Cricketing fraternity pays tribute to Sana Mir

Photo Courtesy: ICC/Twitter

Cricket’s stars paid tribute to former Pakistan spinner Sana Mir, who recently announced an end to her stellar 15-year international career.

The cricketers took to social media website Twitter to honour the all-rounder and her contributions to the game.

Sana’s international career spanned over 15 years in which she represented the country in 226 fixtures, leading the side in 137 of them.

The Pakistani cricketer is one of the only players to have taken 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in ODIs. She also led the side in two World Cups (2013 and 2017) and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016). She is also a representative of the ICC Women’s Committee.

The al-lrounder was part of the Pakistan team that won gold at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games. She was named captain of Wisden’s women’s team of the decade and was also honoured with the Game Changer Award by Asia Society.

