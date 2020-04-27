Cricketing fraternity pays tribute to Sana Mir

Cricket’s stars paid tribute to former Pakistan spinner Sana Mir, who recently announced an end to her stellar 15-year international career.

The cricketers took to social media website Twitter to honour the all-rounder and her contributions to the game.

“Sana has been the face of Pakistan cricket over the years and one of the most consistent performers around the world.”



The ICC congratulates @mir_sana05 for a superb career 👇https://t.co/omUibdw1nX pic.twitter.com/vGohHAgL4c — ICC (@ICC) April 26, 2020

Congratulations @mir_sana05 on your wonderful career👏👏 you made us proud.. i wish you all the best for your future plans.. 👍 https://t.co/Q9Fu4zArX5 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) April 25, 2020

You have worked hard for Pakistan !! It was an honour playing under your leadership. Lots of prayers for the new journey.

Bigger achievements ahead..🤩 IA

Thank you for serving Pakistan in the amazing way you did ♥️

We are proud of you. ❣ https://t.co/XxdIRKW3ZH — Kainat Imtiaz (@kainatimtiaz16) April 25, 2020

A great ambassador for sport especially paving the way for women in cricket. An honour to have you representing Pakistan women’s cricket. Go well and all the best in your future endeavours. https://t.co/24rUXwFKLK — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) April 25, 2020

Congratulation on a amazing career best wishes for future stay blessed — Bilawal bhatti (@007Bilawal) April 25, 2020

Had the honour of presenting @mir_sana05 100th ODI cap. Sad to see that you have called it a day, however can’t any wait to catch up around the cricket. Enjoy this next phase of your life, I know you will@still be an inspiration for young boys & girls in Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/9oKms9Ojp6 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 26, 2020

Congratulations Sana on an amazing career with Pakistan and for everything you have done for cricket in your country and globally. You have been an inspirational leader to many and I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for you 🙌🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/qZ1tZgW9Lk — Suzie Bates (@SuzieWBates) April 25, 2020

Congrats @mir_sana05 it’s been an absolute pleasure playing against you…. plenty of yarns and banter on and off the field! You’re a legend of the game with much more to give no doubt!! 👏🏼 https://t.co/7OY0HNU0JS — Katey Martin (@kmarty01) April 26, 2020

Congrats @mir_sana05 on an incredible career, inspiring so many with passion, humility and fight. Can’t wait to see what you’re up to next. #nextchapter — Holly Colvin (@hollycolvin10) April 26, 2020

Congratulations on a brilliant career for @TheRealPCB Sana. A trailblazer for so many and no doubt that will continue on in retirement in other ways. https://t.co/juQMoc6bOq — Mel Jones (@meljones_33) April 26, 2020

The whole nation is so proud of you. You have done alot for this team. Wishing you the very best for your future ahead. I’ve learned alot from you and you will always be my inspiration. All the best for future Sana baji, You will always be our hero!♥️ https://t.co/ZPuGmTjz3I — Omaima Sohail (@omaima_sohail) April 25, 2020

A super career and a legend of Pakistan cricket💪 happy retirement @mir_sana05 a true inspiration for many around the world🌎🏏 — Hassan Ali 🇵🇰 (@RealHa55an) April 25, 2020

Congratulations on an amazing career @mir_sana05 but as they say, all good things come to an end! You served the nation with pride and passion and achieved many great things for the nation. Happy retirement! — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) April 25, 2020

Congratulations @mir_sana05 & Bravo 👏🏼👍🏼. U must be proud what u achieved for beloved country 🇵🇰. U inspired many so Well done & Best wishes for future endeavours 🤲🏼 Stay Blessed https://t.co/Rzg6e5t5jt — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) April 25, 2020

You will be missed Sana! You can be extremely proud of all your accomplishments! All the best for your future endeavours! Xx — Mignon du Preez (@MdpMinx22) April 25, 2020

Its been an absolute pleasure playing with you Sana! You’ve always did your best for Pakistan cricket🇵🇰

You have been an inspiration to us with your resilience,courage & above all the passion & love U showed towards this beautiful sport!

Wish you all the best Buddy♥️#THANKYOU pic.twitter.com/Ag4Urk4ggz — Syeda Nain Abidi (@SyedaNain18) April 25, 2020

Congratulations #SanaMir on a wonderful career. It was always a pleasure playing against you. A true ambassador of women’s cricket across the globe and someone who inspired a generation of cricketers to take up the sport. Wishing you good luck on your next innings. 🙏🏽 @mir_sana05 — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) April 25, 2020

Congratulations on a fantastic career @mir_sana05 ! All the best for your future endeavours 👍🏽#TrueAmbassador — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 25, 2020

A true stalwart of Pakistan cricket today announced her retirement in @mir_sana05 but what a fantastic career it was. A career which saw many high



Wish you all the best in your next chapter legend🙌🏽 — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) April 25, 2020

Sana’s international career spanned over 15 years in which she represented the country in 226 fixtures, leading the side in 137 of them.

The Pakistani cricketer is one of the only players to have taken 100 wickets and scored 1,000 runs in ODIs. She also led the side in two World Cups (2013 and 2017) and five ICC Women’s T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016). She is also a representative of the ICC Women’s Committee.

The al-lrounder was part of the Pakistan team that won gold at the 2010 and 2014 Asian Games. She was named captain of Wisden’s women’s team of the decade and was also honoured with the Game Changer Award by Asia Society.