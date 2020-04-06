Coronavirus to financially impact Pakistani cricketers playing county cricket

The coronavirus pandemic will take a financial toll on several Pakistani players who are solely reliant on playing in the English domestic season, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

According to the report, the players who travel to the United Kingdom earn between £4,500 and £15,000 for the season.

One of the players is Mansoor Amjad who believes that the trickle-down effect will have its impact on the players.

“Players like me play domestic cricket in England as we have no future in our national side,” he said while speaking with the cricketing website. “It is our livelihood and we won’t be able to travel to England due to the pandemic.”

He said that it was important for cricketing boards to understand the issue of player earnings. He added that many cricketers became unemployed when the Pakistan Cricket Board introduced its new structure.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to postpone the playoff stages of the the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) whereas all cricketing activities in the country, including Ramazan tournaments, have been called off.

Pakistan were to also host Bangladesh for a Test match and a one-off ODI in Karachi.