Monday, April 6, 2020  | 12 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Coronavirus to financially impact Pakistani cricketers playing county cricket

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Coronavirus to financially impact Pakistani cricketers playing county cricket

Photo Courtesy: lancscricket/Twitter

The coronavirus pandemic will take a financial toll on several Pakistani players who are solely reliant on playing in the English domestic season, ESPNcricinfo has reported.

According to the report, the players who travel to the United Kingdom earn between £4,500 and £15,000 for the season.

One of the players is Mansoor Amjad who believes that the trickle-down effect will have its impact on the players.

“Players like me play domestic cricket in England as we have no future in our national side,” he said while speaking with the cricketing website. “It is our livelihood and we won’t be able to travel to England due to the pandemic.”

He said that it was important for cricketing boards to understand the issue of player earnings. He added that many cricketers became unemployed when the Pakistan Cricket Board introduced its new structure.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to postpone the playoff stages of the the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) whereas all cricketing activities in the country, including Ramazan tournaments, have been called off.

Pakistan were to also host Bangladesh for a Test match and a one-off ODI in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Coronavirus, Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB, England, England county cricket,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Hashim Amla names Mohammad Asif best bowler he's ever faced
Hashim Amla names Mohammad Asif best bowler he’s ever faced
Teams divided as PSL 5 fate hangs in the air
Teams divided as PSL 5 fate hangs in the air
Waqar Younis is proud of his wife's job
Waqar Younis is proud of his wife’s job
Five-year-old shares adorable throwback picture of himself with Babar Azam
Five-year-old shares adorable throwback picture of himself with Babar Azam
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.