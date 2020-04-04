Coronavirus has held a mirror to the world, says Javeria

Pakistan cricketer Javeria Khan believes that the coronavirus pandemic has held a mirror to the world.

“For me this situation has reinforced that no matter what we propose, it is God who disposes,” Javeria said in her article on ESPNcricinfo. “We have been caught up in our bubbles for so long, unmindful of our responsibilities towards each other, the environment and the poor, and now we have been put in our place. A mirror has been held up to us as individuals and as a society.”

The veteran Pakistani cricketer went on to say that she will focus on her love for the sport. “Cricket, for many of us players now, is a lot about stress. We’re now seeing what real stress is, as people fight for their lives all over the world.”

She added that that the suspension of cricketing activities will take its toll of the women’s game more than the men’s sport as they get to play fewer fixtures as it is.

Javeria further stated that she will watch Pakistan’s victorious 1992 World Cup campaign while practicing social distancing. “I haven’t seen anything from that tournament ever, and our team won the title, so I’d love to see that.”

The cricketer said that her family members want the lockdown to be over soon so that she can practice outside the house. “I think I’ve become a sort of nuisance to my family. I live on the top floor of our house, so every day when I train, those who are below me need to put up with a lot of thumping noises. They’ve started wishing for the lockdown to be over so that I can train outside!”