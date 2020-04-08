Wednesday, April 8, 2020  | 14 Shaaban, 1441
Buttler raises £65,000 for hospitals through World Cup jersey auction

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

England wicketkeeper Jos Buttler has raised more than £65,000 to help fight the coronavirus pandemic by auctioning off his World Cup final shirt.

Buttler’s shirt, which he wore when completing the last-ball run-out that saw England beat New Zealand at Lord’s last year, was sold to raise money for specialist heart and lung centres provided by the Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals in London.

Buttler, who earlier in the showpiece match had hit a fifty and batted in the Super Over, put his long-sleeve keeping jersey up for sale on eBay a week ago.

By the time the auction closed on Tuesday, the shirt had attracted 82 bids with the winner paying £65,100.

Buttler, speaking on Monday, said: “It’s a very special shirt but I think it takes on extra meaning with it being able to hopefully go to the emergency cause.”

