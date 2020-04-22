Wednesday, April 22, 2020  | 28 Shaaban, 1441
Cricket

Brett Lee was a terror for batsmen, says Shoaib Akhtar

Posted: Apr 22, 2020
Photo: AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that his Australian counterpart Brett Lee inflicted fear in all batsmen who faced him.

Akhtar shared a video in which Lee described how he felt facing the Rawalpindi Express.

The Pakistan pacer stated that Lee was being humble while recalling the incident. “He was quite a terror on the field for the batsmen of that era.”

