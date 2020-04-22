Brett Lee was a terror for batsmen, says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that his Australian counterpart Brett Lee inflicted fear in all batsmen who faced him.

Akhtar shared a video in which Lee described how he felt facing the Rawalpindi Express.

Binga being very humble there honestly. @BrettLee_58 himself was quite a terror on the field for the batsmen of that era. #BrettLee #ExpressFast #Australia pic.twitter.com/pzHTg41qMF — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 20, 2020

The Pakistan pacer stated that Lee was being humble while recalling the incident. “He was quite a terror on the field for the batsmen of that era.”