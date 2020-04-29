Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Bismah disappointed by shared points ruling for scrapped India series

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Bismah disappointed by shared points ruling for scrapped India series

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof expressed her disappointment with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to share points for the scrapped ODI series against India.

India qualified for the 2021 Women’s World Cup after the sport’s governing body declared that the points from a cancelled series against Pakistan would be shared.

The series, part of the ICC Women’s Championship, was not played after India’s governing body, the BCCI, said it could not get government clearance to host Pakistan with tensions rising between the neighbours.

“It was disappointing because the results could have been different,” Bismah said in a press conference via video link. “The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should file an appeal over the decision.”

Speaking on staying fit amid the coronavirus lockdown, the skipper said that the players are following a fitness plan given to them by the board.

The batswoman added that she hasn’t thought about retirement just yet and will keep playing till she is fit. “I have complete support of my husband and in-laws on this matter.”

She went on to say that she was a fan of Indian captain Virat Kohli’s batting.

Bismah, speaking on Sana Mir’s retirement, said that her services towards the game should be honoured as she is a legend.

Tell us what you think:

