Ben Dunk hails Lahore Qalandars teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi

Lahore Qalandars batsman Ben Dunk has praised his teammate Shaheen Shah Afridi and said he can be the player of the tournament at the T20 World Cup.

“He is so dangerous with the new ball and is able to swing it both ways and is a left-hander, which is challenging at all times,” he said while replying to a question about his Lahore Qalandars teammate. “Then he comes back in the death overs where he bowls his yorkers really well along with his slow balls. He really knows the game.”

He manipulates his field and bowls according to it. “He is still so young and I’m excited to see him over the next few years,” said Dunk. “He will do amazing things for Pakistan and I am excited to watch him here in Australia hopefully later this year in the T20 World Cup. He could easily be the player of the tournament and hopefully Pakistan go a long way.”

The Australian cricketer said that he can’t wait to return to Pakistan for the play-off stages of the Pakistan Super League’s fifth edition. “I am probably missing all the guys. You know the tournament ended so quickly and we were on a bit of a roll and the team itself was on such a high after qualifying for the finals for the first time.”

He added that he made some great friends during his time in Pakistan. “I am looking forward at some stage to reigniting that friendship and getting back around the guys and getting the semi-finals and final in due course.”

The swashbuckling batsman understandably picked Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium as his cricketing venue and crowd to play. “The crowds across all of Pakistan were amazing but in particular for me that stands out is Lahore. You know, the two games where I did well there against Quetta and Karachi, the crowd was amazing. It’s one of the loudest cheers I have heard.”

Dunk named Haris Rauf as his best friend in Pakistan and expressed his admiration for Mohammad Hafeez, saying that the veteran cricketer is an inspiration for youngsters.