Thursday, April 9, 2020  | 15 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Bangladesh-Australia Test series postponed due to coronavirus

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Bangladesh-Australia Test series postponed due to coronavirus

Photo: AFP

Bangladesh’s cricket authorities on Thursday said they were postponing a two-match Test series against Australia scheduled for June due to the global coronavirus pandemic, without setting a new date.

The Aussies had been due to play the Tests in Chittagong and Dhaka between June 11 and June 23. 

It would have been Australia’s third Test series in Bangladesh and second in three years.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said it would work with its Australian counterparts to find a future window for the series, which is a part of the ICC World Test Championship.

“This is understandably disappointing for players and fans of both sides,” BCB chief Nizamuddin Chowdhury said in a statement. “The health of our people and communities is the number one priority for both Boards and that is reflected in the action we have taken,” said Kevin Roberts of Cricket Australia.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Bangladesh coronavirus Cricket
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Bangladesh, Australia, Cricket, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Bangladesh vs Australia Test series 2020,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Google honours squash legend Hashim Khan with a doodle
Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter
Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter
Wisden wonders whether this Ahmad Shahzad catch is among best-ever
Wisden wonders whether this Ahmad Shahzad catch is among best-ever
Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for 'ditching' Pakistan
Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for ‘ditching’ Pakistan
Five-year-old shares adorable throwback picture of himself with Babar Azam
Five-year-old shares adorable throwback picture of himself with Babar Azam
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.