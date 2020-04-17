Babar Azam’s injury was a relief, admits England’s Dominic Bess

England spinner Dominic Bess claimed that he felt relieved when Pakistan batsman Babar Azam suffered an injury when the two sides met in 2018.

“We had Azhar Ali at Somerset,” Bess said in a Sky Sports podcast with compatriot Graeme Swann. “He spoke to me after my Test debut and said that they will try and absolutely ponger you.”

Bess said that Stokes injuring Babar made him feel relieved as he would have conceded 150 runs after seeing the way the Pakistan batsman played.

Babar, who was batting at 68, suffered a fractured forearm after being hit by a Ben Stokes delivery during the first Test at Lord’s in 2018 and was ruled out for the remainder of the England tour.