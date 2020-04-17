Friday, April 17, 2020  | 23 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam’s injury was a relief, admits England’s Dominic Bess

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 6 hours ago
Babar Azam’s injury was a relief, admits England’s Dominic Bess

Photo: AFP

England spinner Dominic Bess claimed that he felt relieved when Pakistan batsman Babar Azam suffered an injury when the two sides met in 2018.

“We had Azhar Ali at Somerset,” Bess said in a Sky Sports podcast with compatriot Graeme Swann. “He spoke to me after my Test debut and said that they will try and absolutely ponger you.”

Bess said that Stokes injuring Babar made him feel relieved as he would have conceded 150 runs after seeing the way the Pakistan batsman played.

Babar, who was batting at 68, suffered a fractured forearm after being hit by a Ben Stokes delivery during the first Test at Lord’s in 2018 and was ruled out for the remainder of the England tour.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam Cricket Dominic Bess England Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Cricket, Babar Azam, Dominic Bess, Ben Stokes, Azhar Ali,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
India's Jemimah Rodrigues in love with Babar Azam's cover drives
India’s Jemimah Rodrigues in love with Babar Azam’s cover drives
Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away
Former first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfraz passes away
Watch: Naseem Shah mimics Steve Smith’s batting style
Watch: Naseem Shah mimics Steve Smith’s batting style
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.