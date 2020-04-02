Thursday, April 2, 2020  | 8 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam wants to keep playing for Karachi Kings

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Babar Azam wants to keep playing for Karachi Kings

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam has made it clear that he plans to stay with his current Karachi Kings Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

“You should keep performing for the franchise which selects you,” Azam, who has been the world’s top-ranked T20I batsman for some time now, said during a live Instagram session with his Test captain Azhar Ali. “Performing well on a regular basis doesn’t mean I switch sides repeatedly.”

Babar named Australian pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins alongside New Zealand’s pace spearhead Trent Boult as the bowlers he had the most difficulty facing, but said facing Dale Steyn was easy due to his ‘clear’ bowling action.

The right-hander then picked his match-winning century against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as the best innings of his career so far.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Babar Azam karachi kings
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan, Babar Azam, Karachi Kings, Pakistan Super League, PSL,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi Kings' Jordan has no regrets about staying for PSL
Karachi Kings’ Jordan has no regrets about staying for PSL
Hashim Amla names Mohammad Asif best bowler he's ever faced
Hashim Amla names Mohammad Asif best bowler he’s ever faced
Teams divided as PSL 5 fate hangs in the air
Teams divided as PSL 5 fate hangs in the air
Waqar Younis is proud of his wife's job
Waqar Younis is proud of his wife’s job
Jimmy Neesham irritated by constant questions about PSL
Jimmy Neesham irritated by constant questions about PSL
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.