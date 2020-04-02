Babar Azam wants to keep playing for Karachi Kings

Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam has made it clear that he plans to stay with his current Karachi Kings Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise.

“You should keep performing for the franchise which selects you,” Azam, who has been the world’s top-ranked T20I batsman for some time now, said during a live Instagram session with his Test captain Azhar Ali. “Performing well on a regular basis doesn’t mean I switch sides repeatedly.”

Babar named Australian pacers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins alongside New Zealand’s pace spearhead Trent Boult as the bowlers he had the most difficulty facing, but said facing Dale Steyn was easy due to his ‘clear’ bowling action.

The right-hander then picked his match-winning century against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as the best innings of his career so far.