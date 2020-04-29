Wednesday, April 29, 2020  | 5 Ramadhan, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Babar Azam names Yousuf-Younis as his favourite batting pair

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Babar Azam names Yousuf-Younis as his favourite batting pair

Photo: AFP

Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam has picked the batting pair of Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan as his favourite.

“Pakistan has produced many cricketing greats,” Babar said in a video on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Twitter account. “My favourite pair is that of Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan.”

The talismanic batsman hailed Yousuf for his skills and Younis’ for his never-say-die attitude. “We got to learn and will continue to learn from them.”

Babar Azam Cricket Mohammad Yousuf Pakistan younis khan
 
Pakistan, Babar Azam, Cricket, Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan,
 
Saleem Malik apologises to fans, wants to return to cricket
ICC planning to stage T20 World Cup per schedule
Harbhajan Singh reveals mental toll of bowling to Younis Khan
Former Indian cricketer picks Babar Azam in top five batsmen...
Ata-ur-Rehman accuses Najam Sethi of victimizing him
