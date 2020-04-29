Babar Azam names Yousuf-Younis as his favourite batting pair

Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam has picked the batting pair of Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan as his favourite.

“Pakistan has produced many cricketing greats,” Babar said in a video on the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Twitter account. “My favourite pair is that of Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan.”

The talismanic batsman hailed Yousuf for his skills and Younis’ for his never-say-die attitude. “We got to learn and will continue to learn from them.”