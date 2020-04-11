Atherton believes lack of infrastructure helps Pakistan produce quality bowlers

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton cites Pakistan’s lack of infrastructure as the reason for the country producing so many quality bowlers.

“I don’t know why that is that Pakistan particularly produces great bowlers,” Atherton said in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast. “I suspect it’s something to do with relative lack of infrastructure.”

The former batsman added facilities, infrastructure and coaches are needed for a country to produce batsmen in its formal system, while that is not necessarily the case for bowlers.

Atherton recalled Pakistan’s legendary bowling attack of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq and Mushtaq Ahmed when his side toured Pakistan in 2000.

“Pakistan, of course, have produced great batsmen, but I think in recent times, the strength and depth of their bowling and particularly the kind of wicket-taking bowlers — pace bowlers and mystery spinners — have set them apart,” he said.

He expressed disappointment over the fact that Pakistan could not host international fixtures for several years. “It could not have been easy from all kinds of perspectives to play in the UAE. Players played in front of empty grounds and were constantly away from home. Which other team has had to play virtually 12 months a year on the road? The financial cost for the PCB must have been significant over that period. Given all those disadvantages for Pakistan to remain competitive and for the game still to be widely followed here in Pakistan says a lot about the depth of feeling for the game here in this country.”

The former England cricketer went on to state that the overseas cricketers, which participated in the fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), will carry the message forward that the Asian country is a safe place for sports.

Atherton also has special praise for Babar Azam. “Babar Azam looks a fabulous player to me. He looks so skillful and the game looks so easy to him at times. I am very much looking forward to watching him play.”

He said the upcoming series between England and Pakistan should be a terrific one. “It should be terrific. It’s a big summer for England. It won’t be as big as the last summer because that was the World Cup and the Ashes, which are always slightly different but, this year, we’ve got Pakistan and West Indies coming. Pakistan have a very good record against England in recent years in England. They’re always a valuable team to come and they get good support from the crowds. The cricket should be good and highly competitive. We’re looking forward to seeing Pakistan in England this summer.”