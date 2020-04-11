Saturday, April 11, 2020  | 17 Shaaban, 1441
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Posted: Apr 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Legendary England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff recalled an incident in which sledging ex-Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar came back to haunt him soon after.

“He (Akhtar) kept calling me fat this and fat that,” he said while speaking with TalkSport. “I am not having this and I am going to nip this in the bud.”

The all-rounder added that he told the Pakistan pacer that he “looked like Tarzan but he bowled like Jane” while coming out to bat.

“It haunted me straight away. I walked out to bat. I think 1st or 2nd ball, my off-stump was cartwheeling because he knocked it over and as I walked off he went OOHHH,” he added.

Flintoff represented played England in 79 Tests, 141 ODIs and 7 T20I. He scored 7,315 runs and took 400 wickets across all three formats.

MOST READ
Saqlain Mushtaq gets a makeover from his daughter
Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Wisden wonders whether this Ahmad Shahzad catch is among best-ever
Mohammad Yousuf's conversion helped him perform better, says Andrew Strauss
Waqar hits out at Amir, Wahab for 'ditching' Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
