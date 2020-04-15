Wednesday, April 15, 2020  | 21 Shaaban, 1441
Amir Khan wants to inspire celebrities to help the needy

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: AFP

Pakistan-born British boxer Amir Khan has said that he wants people from all walks of life to help those affected by the coronavirus lockdowns.

“I decided to do something for the people of Pakistan through the Amir Khan Foundation,” he said while speaking exclusively on Samaa TV program Naya Din on Wednesday. “We delivered food bags containing flour, sugar, ghee, rice etc to 10,000 families. I am motivated to inspire celebrities to donate as much as they can for the needy.”

He went on to say that his boxing academy, which began in London this month, had to be cancelled due to the disease.  

The athlete claimed that a Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) official tried to stop them from doing his philanthropic activities but Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari along with Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination and President PSB Dr Fehmida Mirza got the matter sorted. “We had stopped for a day but then people started coming to us and asked for food items so then we decided to resume our activities and were assisted by the Government of Pakistan.”

Amir went on to say that England is going through a critical time as people are getting unemployed and are staying indoors. He added that he collaborated with the National Health Service (NHS) for charity work.

Amir also refused to rule out his retirement for the time being. “I have a couple of fights left in me,” he insisted, and said he wished to fight Philippines’ boxer Manny Pacquiao in the near future.

Andrew Flintoff recalls being bowled right after sledging Shoaib Akhtar
Pietersen says batsmen were relieved about Asif’s suspension
India's Jemimah Rodrigues in love with Babar Azam's cover drives
Wisden wonders whether this Ahmad Shahzad catch is among best-ever
Mohammad Yousuf's conversion helped him perform better, says Andrew Strauss
