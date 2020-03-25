Warner withdraws from ‘The Hundred’

Australian opener David Warner has pulled out of the upcoming English cricketing tournament “The Hundred” due to family reasons and a home series against Zimbabwe, Cricbuzz has reported.

“I was excited to participate in The Hundred’s inaugural season with Southern Brave, though with the latest updates to the Cricket Australia schedule in the middle part of 2020, and due to the exceptionally busy cricketing program over the last 12 months, I have decided to put my family first and spend this time of the year with them,” Warner said.

The talismanic batsman, who has represented Australia in 286 fixtures across all three formats, was bought by Southern Brave for £125,000.

He will now be replaced by compatriot Marcus Stoinis.

The Hundred is scheduled to begin in July 2020. However, it is likely to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as sports comes to a halt across the world.