Wednesday, March 25, 2020  | 29 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Warner withdraws from ‘The Hundred’

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Warner withdraws from ‘The Hundred’

Photo: AFP

Australian opener David Warner has pulled out of the upcoming English cricketing tournament “The Hundred” due to family reasons and a home series against Zimbabwe, Cricbuzz has reported.

“I was excited to participate in The Hundred’s inaugural season with Southern Brave, though with the latest updates to the Cricket Australia schedule in the middle part of 2020, and due to the exceptionally busy cricketing program over the last 12 months, I have decided to put my family first and spend this time of the year with them,” Warner said.

The talismanic batsman, who has represented Australia in 286 fixtures across all three formats, was bought by Southern Brave for £125,000.

He will now be replaced by compatriot Marcus Stoinis.   

The Hundred is scheduled to begin in July 2020. However, it is likely to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as sports comes to a halt across the world.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Australia Cricket England The Hundred
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
David Warner, Australia, England, The Hundred, Cricket, Southern Brave,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts
Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts
South Africa’s cricket team goes into self-isolation
South Africa’s cricket team goes into self-isolation
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
No PSL player tests positive for coronavirus, confirms PCB
No PSL player tests positive for coronavirus, confirms PCB
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.