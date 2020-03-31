Tuesday, March 31, 2020  | 6 Shaaban, 1441
Waqar Younis is proud of his wife’s job

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Waqar Younis is proud of his wife’s job

Photo: AFP

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Waqar Younis, is proud of his wife. He callled her a hero for the work that she is doing in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

His wife, Faryal, is an emergency physicians on the frontline of the current health crisis. In a tweet, the cricketer said that he feels scared for his wife’s safety every morning when she leaves for work but is also glad when she returns.

“Keep fighting girl,” he said.

Earlier, the cricket commentator and coach gave a shout out to doctors and nurses for doing a great job. He said “hat’s off to all the doctors and nurses around the world. We owe you guys big time!”

Tell us what you think:


 

 
 
 
 
 
 
