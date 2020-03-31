Waqar Younis is proud of his wife’s job

Former captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Waqar Younis, is proud of his wife. He callled her a hero for the work that she is doing in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

His wife, Faryal, is an emergency physicians on the frontline of the current health crisis. In a tweet, the cricketer said that he feels scared for his wife’s safety every morning when she leaves for work but is also glad when she returns.

Scary feeling when @DrFaryalWaqar leaves for the hospital in the morning but also very Satisfied when she returns.. I can PROUDLY say my wife is a HERO.. Keep fighting girl💓 #EmergencyPhysician #Corvid_19 pic.twitter.com/pG3IXvH1Ns — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 28, 2020

“Keep fighting girl,” he said.

Hats off 🎩 to all the Doctors and Nurses around the World. We owe you guys BIG time! #ThankYou #COVIDー19 #PleaseStayAtHome pic.twitter.com/OnbOgIlm04 — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) March 27, 2020

Earlier, the cricket commentator and coach gave a shout out to doctors and nurses for doing a great job. He said “hat’s off to all the doctors and nurses around the world. We owe you guys big time!”