Legendary squad player Azam Khan, who won the British Open four times in a row from 1959-62, passed away due to the coronavirus in London.

The 95-year-old, whose brother Hashim Khan won the 1951 British Open, had moved to Britain during his playing days.

Azam had been moved to London’s Ealing Hospital after being tested positive for coronavirus but could not recover from the deadly virus that has gripped the world.