Shahid Afridi urges people to take care of themselves

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has said that society will only remain healthy if all its members take care of their well-being.

“We have posted and shared content related to how to take precautionary measures against coronavirus on our social media and its important to follow them,” Afridi said while speaking in Samaa TV’s programme Nadeem Malik Live. “All of society will remain healthy if a person is healthy.”

Afridi also urged everyone to avoid physical greetings such as hugging or shaking hands and asked everyone to practice social distancing.

Speaking about his hospital in Kohat’s Tangi Banda village, Afridi said that he initially laid its foundation with the vision of two rooms where doctors would be prescribing medicine to their patients but it became a 16-bed medical facility when his friends began to support him. He added that it has 20 surrounding villages with a population of 150,000.

The cricketer added that the reason of its success is that people from urban areas come to the hospital for treatment.

Afridi has also been distributing rations out. “There wasn’t a lot of time [to ask for donations] as many stayed at home. I couldn’t stay indoors. The situation may come under control in urban areas but it will be difficult to manage the situation in areas where facilities are not easily available. I spoke to my friends and collected money for rations. Some of them are still in contact with me and are donating sugar and flour.”

The all-rounder said he has distributed rations to 2,500 families and added that his hospital has set up an isolation ward.

He believes that the government, politicians, celebrities and private organizations \must work together to make the task of resolving this crisis easier.

Afridi, however, admitted that spreading awareness among the masses in Pakistan is a tough task but hopes to help the government in any way he can.