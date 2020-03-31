September’s Asia Cup likely to be cancelled

Asia Cup 2020 is the latest sporting event expected to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Though it doesn’t seem right to be talking about cricket schedules as of now, we can safely assume that Asia Cup isn’t a possibility,” a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official said. “The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 is unknown as of now. The job losses across sectors and the impact on the economy is also unknown. The sports organizations are also hit deeply and there will be some tough measures once some semblance of normalcy returns. There are liabilities and difficulties that the Board faces and it will be a new kind of a challenge to deal with them.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is also not optimistic on the fate of the regional cricketing tournament. “We cannot throw light on when the next Asian Cricket Council meeting will take place and on decisions around the Asia Cup and its fate.”

Asia Cup was to be played in September this year between defending champions India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and a qualifying nation.

The tournament was originally supposed to be contested in Pakistan. However, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani had earlier announced that it would be shifted to a neutral venue.