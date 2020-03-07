Quetta Gladiators replace Naseem Shah with leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood

Quetta Gladiators have announced leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood as the replacement for pacer Naseem Shah, who has been sidelined for a week due to a leg injury.

The 17-year-old has been advised to take a five-day rest after he twisted his left ankle during Thursday’s Pakistan Super League fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi.

“The ankle strain was treated initially last night and today as well. Naseem will continue his rehabilitation with Quetta Gladiators,” a statement issued by the franchise on Friday read.