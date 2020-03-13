Friday, March 13, 2020  | 17 Rajab, 1441
PSL to go on despite foreign players leaving

SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 13, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 hours ago
Photo: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that the Pakistan Super League will go on as scheduled despite several foreign players leaving the country as coronavirus cases increase.

The board have stated that the franchises will be allowed to sign replacements but the teams will have to worry considering less than 10 days of the league remain.

The following players were confirmed as having asked to leave by the board:

Karachi Kings: Alex Hales
Multan Sultans: Rilee Rossouw and James Vince
Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Banton, Carlos Brathwaite, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone
Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy and Tymal Mills

All the matches at the National Stadium of Karachi will now be played behind closed doors.

MOST READ
Lahore Qalandars claim narrow win over Peshawar Zalmi
Peshawar claim narrow win on DLS method against Islamabad
Multan Sultans claim comfortable nine-wicket win over Islamabad United
PSL to go on despite foreign players leaving
Karachi Kings claim emphatic 10-wicket win over Lahore Qalandars
 
 
 
 
 
