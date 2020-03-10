‘PSL matches in Karachi to be held as per schedule’

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Tuesday that the remaining Pakistan Super League matches in Karachi would be held as per schedule.

Ismail said so while speaking to the media in Karachi. He said the T20 league would go as planned all over the country.

The Sindh governor said that 80% tickets for the matches in Karachi have been sold out. He urged the masses to go to stadiums and watch live matches.

The government also intends to fumigate stadiums before the matches, Ismail added.

Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah also confirmed that the remaining matches of PSL-5 would be held in Karachi as per schedule.

“Karachi is set to host the remaining PSL-5 matches and the Sindh government has finalised all arrangements in this regard,” Shah told reporters during his visit to the National Stadium.

He said fumigation at the stadium and screening of the spectators would be carried out before the matches.

“Karachiites can freely come and enjoy cricket in stadium,” the minister said. “They do not need to fear the coronavirus.”