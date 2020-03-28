Saturday, March 28, 2020  | 3 Shaaban, 1441
Cricket

PCB to allow cricketers to play in four leagues

Posted: Mar 28, 2020
Photo Courtesy: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has come up with a fresh No Objection Certificate (NOC) policy that allows its players to participate in four leagues including the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“All centrally contracted players may seek clearance for up to a maximum of four leagues, including the PSL,” the cricket board stated in a press release. “Initial feedback and assessment of NOC requests will come through the International Cricket Operations department and national head coach/team management, who will carry out due diligence with respect to player workload and international commitments.”

The board further said that the PCB Chief Executive will give the final approval of the process.

Domestic players have been asked to seek permission from their respective associations for any NOC approvals in the first instance. “Input and feedback will then be sought from the cricket operations department, before moving to the last stage of the approval process.”

However, the domestic players who only play limited-over tournaments are required to play T20 and 50-over competitions in order to make themselves eligible for the NOC.

