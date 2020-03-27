Pakistan’s young cricketers practice indoors as they stay home

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a series of videos on its Twitter account of the country’s rising stars practicing indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is how our rising star @iamhaideraly is spending his time at home.



How you are spending your time. Send in your videos in comments below 👇#letsbeatCOVID19 #StayHomeaStaySafe pic.twitter.com/XBudWjdn6f — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 24, 2020

Upcoming U19 batsmen Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Fahad Munir remain focused on practice in their work-from-home mode!#StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/iLbJ3ANi26 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 26, 2020

Thousands of people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more have been suffering from the disease as governments impose curfews and lockdowns in major cities across the world.

Earlier, Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam and Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz posted their own videos while they worked out.