Friday, March 27, 2020  | 2 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Pakistan’s young cricketers practice indoors as they stay home

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 7 hours ago
Pakistan’s young cricketers practice indoors as they stay home

Photo Courtesy: TheRealPCB/Twitter

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a series of videos on its Twitter account of the country’s rising stars practicing indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thousands of people have lost their lives to the coronavirus and many more have been suffering from the disease as governments impose curfews and lockdowns in major cities across the world.

Earlier, Pakistan’s T20I skipper Babar Azam and Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz posted their own videos while they worked out.

FaceBook WhatsApp
coronavirus Cricket Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan, Cricket, Fahad Munir, Haider Ali, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, coronavirus, COVID-19,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts
Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts
Karachi Kings' Jordan has no regrets about staying for PSL
Karachi Kings’ Jordan has no regrets about staying for PSL
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
Umar Akmal faces ban over corruption charges
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
Coronavirus can be beaten using 'Test match tactics', believes Tendulkar
Coronavirus can be beaten using ‘Test match tactics’, believes Tendulkar
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.