Pakistan’s cricketers to donate Rs5 million to fight coronavirus

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that its centrally contracted players will donate a total of Rs5 million to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announced its cricketers and staff will play their part in the fight against COVID-19 by making contributions to the government’s emergency fund,” the board stated on its website. “The centrally contracted players will collectively donate Rs5 million to the fund. In addition to the cricketers’ contribution, PCB staff up to the rank of Senior Managers will donate one day’s salary, while the General Managers and above will donate two days’ salary.”

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said that the cricket board has stood united with the nation during desperate times.

“While we continue to pray for the wellbeing and success of our health workers so that normality returns to our society,” Mani said as quoted in the press release. “We at the PCB are making a small contribution which will support the government in its endeavours against the COVID-19 pandemic. I am fully aware like a lot of other generous people in our society, our cricketers and staff are privately supporting the local governments and various other charities by making contributions in their own ways.”

He further stated that the PCB was grateful to the officials and players for their valuable support, adding “the success of nations is measured by how they come together in difficult times, and this is one such moment when we all must stand united.”