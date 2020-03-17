Pakistan Super League postponed

The Pakistan Super League has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as 183 cases have been reported in the country.

The league had changed its format and the newly scheduled semi-finals were to take place today behind closed doors at the Gaddafi Stadium before the title decider on March 18.

IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT#HBLPSLV postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course. — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 17, 2020

However, a Pakistan Cricket Board official has confirmed that the league has now been postponed indefinitely.

