HOME > Cricket

Pakistan Super League postponed

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: file

The Pakistan Super League has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as 183 cases have been reported in the country.

The league had changed its format and the newly scheduled semi-finals were to take place today behind closed doors at the Gaddafi Stadium before the title decider on March 18.

However, a Pakistan Cricket Board official has confirmed that the league has now been postponed indefinitely.

This is breaking news. The story will be updated as more details become available.

