Pakistan players show glimpses of their workout routines from home

Pakistan international cricketers, along with the rest of us, are trying to while away the time as they stay at home and are making sure that they stay in shape when cricket resumes.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has come up with a new challenge while the country is in lockdown, while others like batsmen Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are happy to work out on their own.

Wahab has challenged Azhar to do 50 squats and asked him to nominate someone else for the challenge as well.

To @AzharAli_ bhai, we’ve all seen you do push ups, but now I challenge you to do some squats! 50 to do in total and make sure they’re done properly😂



Lets go!!!



And please mention who you challenge next!#LockDownLife #Isolation #Fitness pic.twitter.com/Z4ypW7F9IZ — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) March 26, 2020

T20I skipper Babar Azam, meanwhile, posted a video of himself working out at home as cricketers deal with the postponement of sporting action across the globe.

Burn you comfort zone out. This is where the magic starts.



Here are some glimpses from my work out at home. Drop your videos/messages in comments and tell me how you are keeping yourself fit in this time of #PhysicalDistancing. Stay safe!#RiseAndRise pic.twitter.com/furDNKbOH8 — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) March 26, 2020

The Pakistan Super League was the last major event to be postponed due to coronavirus but it too was put on hold hours before the scheduled semi-finals after a scare among the players.