Pakistan players show glimpses of their workout routines from home

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Photo Courtesy: PCB

Pakistan international cricketers, along with the rest of us, are trying to while away the time as they stay at home  and are making sure that they stay in shape when cricket resumes.

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz has come up with a new challenge while the country is in lockdown, while others like batsmen Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq are happy to work out on their own.

Wahab has challenged Azhar to do 50 squats and asked him to nominate someone else for the challenge as well.

T20I skipper Babar Azam, meanwhile, posted a video of himself working out at home as cricketers deal with the postponement of sporting action across the globe.

The Pakistan Super League was the last major event to be postponed due to coronavirus but it too was put on hold hours before the scheduled semi-finals after a scare among the players.

