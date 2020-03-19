Thursday, March 19, 2020  | 23 Rajab, 1441
Cricket

No PSL player tests positive for coronavirus, confirms PCB

Posted: Mar 19, 2020
Posted: Mar 19, 2020 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
No PSL player tests positive for coronavirus, confirms PCB

Photo Courtesy: PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed that all players in the Pakistan Super League have tested negative for COVID-19.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the PCB said it tested 128 people that include all players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and franchise owners. The foreign players of semi-finalists who were present in Pakistan till Tuesday were also tested.

All the tests were conducted on Tuesday, the same day the PSL was postponed for an indefinite period. Englishman Alex Hales, who represented Karachi Kings, has also gone into self-quarantine in the UK after feeling feverish and having a dry and persistent cough.

Fever, dry cough and having difficulty breathing are the three known symptoms of the coronavirus.

In a clarification statement issued Tuesday, Hales said he has gone into isolation and will soon get tested for the virus to get an absolute confirmation regarding his health.

The remaining 25 foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations.

In a separate announcement, PCB has given its employees off till March 24. Cricket stadiums across the country have also been closed.

