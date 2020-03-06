Friday, March 6, 2020  | 10 Rajab, 1441
Samaa TV
Cricket

Naseem ruled out of PSL 5 for a week

SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 6, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Photo: AFP

Quetta Gladiators pacer Naseem Shah will not be available for selection in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a week as he has been advised rest by the team’s physiotherapist, the franchise announced.

According to a statement, the fast-bowler felt pain in his left ankle and left the field during the fixture against Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday.

“The ankle strain was treated initially last night and today as well. Naseem will continue his rehabilitation with Quetta Gladiators,” the statement read.

The side is yet to decide whether they will announce a replacement player or not.

