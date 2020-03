Multan Sultans claim narrow three-run win over Peshawar Zalmi

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date: March 13

Venue: National Stadium of Karachi

A half-century by Zeeshan Ashraf and some tight bowling from the pacers helped Multan Sultans claim yet another victory as they confirm their top spot in the league this season.

LIVE UPDATES

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Over 20: Peshawar Zalmi 151-7 (Lose match by 3 runs)

Multan Sultans claim narrow three-run over

Ali to Adil, no run

Ali to Hasan, 1 run

Ali to Adil, 1 leg bye

Ali to Adil, no-ball

Ali to Adil, 4 no-ball

Ali to Hasan, 1 bye

Ali to Hasan, no run

Ali to Adil, 1 run

Ali to Adil, wide

Over 19: Peshawar Zalmi 140-7 (15 runs needed off 6 balls)

Sohail Tanvir with a good over as he gives away 10 and dismisses Hammad Azam

Tanvir to Hammad, CAUGHT

Hammad Azam nicks one through to the keeper and Peshawar’s task becomes more difficult

Tanvir to Adil, 1 run

Tanvir to Adil, wide

Tanvir to Hammad, 1 run

Tanvir to Hammad, FOUR

Tanvir to Hammad, 2 runs

Tanvir to Adil, 1 run

Over 18: Peshawar Zalmi 130-6 (25 runs needed off 12 balls)

What an over by young Ali Shafiq. Two big wickets and just two runs off it

Ali to Malik, CAUGHT

Ali Shafiq dismisses Shoaib Malik and Multan Sultans are now on top again

Ali to Malik, no run

Ali to Hammad, 1 run

Ali to Malik, 1 run

Ali to Haider, CAUGHT

Haider Ali makes just one off four as he swings it straight to deep mid-on

Ali to Haider, no run

Over 17: Peshawar Zalmi 128-4 (27 runs needed off 18 balls)

Sohail Tanvir is pulled for four first ball but comes back superbly in the over

Tanvir to Haider, 1 run

Tanvir to Haider, no run

Tanvir to Imam, CAUGHT

Imam-ul-Haq’s knock comes to an end as he goes for 56 off 41

Tanvir to Malik, 1 run

Tanvir to Malik, no run

Tanvir to Malik, FOUR

Over 16: Peshawar Zalmi 121-3 (34 runs needed off 24 balls)

Some great batting and some poor fielding has swung this game Peshawar’s way

Tahir to Imam, FOUR

Tahir to Imam, 2 runs

Tahir to Imam, FOUR

Tahir to Malik, 1 run

Tahir to Malik, SIX

Tahir to Imam, 1 run

Over 15: Peshawar Zalmi 102-3 (53 runs needed off 30 balls)

Required run-rate climbs above 10 for final five overs

Irfan to Malik, no run

Irfan to Malik, no run

Irfan to Imam, 1 run

Irfan to Malik, 1 run

Irfan to Imam, 1 run

Irfan to Malik, 1 run

Over 14: Peshawar Zalmi 98-3 (57 runs needed off 36 balls)

Tight over by Imran Tahir, who might hold the key to tonight’s result

Tahir to Malik, 1 run

Tahir to Malik, no run

Tahir to Malik, no run

Tahir to Imam, 1 run

Tahir to Imam, 2 runs

Tahir to Malik, 1 run

Over 13: Peshawar Zalmi 93-3 (62 runs needed off 42 balls)

Moeen Ali is smashed for a massive six by Shoaib Malik as he finishes on 1-26 in four

Moeen to Malik, 1 run

Moeen to Malik, 2 runs

Moeen to Imam, 1 run

Moeen to Malik, 1 run

Moeen to Malik, no run

Moeen to Malik, SIX

Over 12: Peshawar Zalmi 82-3 (73 runs needed off 48 balls)

Imam-ul-Haq dances down the track and hits Ali Shafiq for a six before flicking him for four

Ali to Imam, FOUR

Ali to Imam, SIX

Ali to Malik, 1 run

Ali to Imam, 1 run

Ali to Imam, no run

Ali to Malik, 1 run

Over 11: Peshawar Zalmi 69-3 (86 runs needed off 54 balls)

Just two runs off Moeen Ali’s over and the required run-rate jumps to over nine

Moeen to Imam, no run

Moeen to Imam, no run

Moeen to Imam, no run

Moeen to Malik, 1 run

Moeen to Imam, 1 run

Moeen to Imam, no run

Over 10: Peshawar Zalmi 67-3 (88 runs needed off 60 balls)

Multan on top as Peshawar batsmen struggle in Karachi

Afridi to Malik, no run

Afridi to Imam, 1 run

Afridi to Imam, 2 runs

Afridi to Imam, FOUR

Afridi to Imam, FOUR

Afridi to Imam, no run

Over 9: Peshawar Zalmi 56-3 (99 runs needed off 66 balls)

A solid 48-run partnership comes to an end in that over

Moeen to Amin, BOWLED

Moeen Ali with an absolute jaffa to hit Umar Amin’s off stump

Moeen to Imam, 1 run

Moeen to Amin, 1 run

Moeen to Amin, 2 runs

Moeen to Imam, 1 run

Moeen to Amin, 1 run

Over 8: Peshawar Zalmi 50-2 (105 runs needed off 72 balls)

Spin from both ends now and Umar Amin once again carves it through offside for four

Tahir to Amin, 1 run

Tahir to Imam, 1 run

Tahir to Amin, 1 run

Tahir to Amin, FOUR

Tahir to Imam, 1 run

Tahir to Imam, 2 runs

Over 7: Peshawar Zalmi 40-2 (115 runs needed off 78 balls)

Umar Amin cuts it fine past third man for a boundary as spin comes into the attack

Moeen to Imam, 1 run

Moeen to Amin, 1 run

Moeen to Amin, FOUR

Moeen to Amin, no run

Moeen to Imam, 1 run

Moeen to Amin, 1 run

Over 6: Peshawar Zalmi 32-2 (123 runs needed off 84 balls)

Peshawar Zalmi seem to be lacking in firepower tonight

Irfan to Imam, no run

Irfan to Imam, no run

Irfan to Amin, 1 run

Irfan to Amin, no run

Irfan to Amin, no run

Irfan to Imam, 1 run

Over 5: Peshawar Zalmi 30-2 (125 runs needed off 90 balls)

Peshawar stutter at start of 155-run chase

Ali to Amin, no run

Ali to Amin, FOUR

Ali to Amin, no run

Ali to Imam, 1 run

Ali to Amin, 1 run

Ali to Imam, 1 run

Over 4: Peshawar Zalmi 23-2 (132 runs needed off 96 balls)

Imam-ul-Haq pulls Muhammad Irfan for six but Peshawar need a lot more

Irfan to Amin, no run

Irfan to Imam, 1 run

Irfan to Imam, SIX

Irfan to Amin, 1 run

Irfan to Imam, 1 run

Irfan to Imam, no run

Over 3: Peshawar Zalmi 14-2 (141 runs needed off 102 balls)

Umar Amin carves it through the off for four after Sohail Tanvir’s successful over

Tanvir to Amin, FOUR

Tanvir to Amin, 2 runs

Tanvir to Amin, no run

Tanvir to Riaz, CAUGHT

It seemed strange to begin with and it’s stranger in hindsight. Wahab Riaz goes for three as Moeen Ali takes a blinder

Tanvir to Riaz, wide

Tanvir to Riaz, no run

Tanvir to Riaz, no run

Over 2: Peshawar Zalmi 7-1 (148 runs needed off 108 balls)

Some bizarre tactics from Peshawar’s skipper as he promotes himself up the order after Kamran’s dismissal

Irfan to Riaz, 1 run

Irfan to Riaz, no run

Irfan to Riaz, 2 runs

Irfan to Riaz, no run

Irfan to Akmal, BOWLED

Muhammad Irfan’s extra bounce cramps Kamran Akmal and he chops it onto his stumps

Irfan to Imam, 1 run

Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 2-0 (153 runs needed off 114 balls)

Great start by Sohail Tanvir, who gives away only two runs in his first over

Tanvir to Akmal, no run

Tanvir to Akmal, no run

Tanvir to Akmal, 2 runs

Tanvir to Akmal, no run

Tanvir to Akmal, no run

Tanvir to Akmal, no run

Peshawar Zalmi are set to chase 155-run target to clinch a win against Multan Sultans.

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 20: Multan Sultans 154-6

Rahat and Wahab combine to restrict Multan to gettable score

Hasan to Tanvir, 2 runs

Hasan to Tanvir, no run

Hasan to Tanvir, SIX

Hasan to Tanvir, 2 runs

Hasan to Tanvir, SIX

Hasan to Tanvir, wide

Hasan to Khushdil, 2 runs

Over 19: Multan Sultans 135-6

Wahab Riaz take a bow. He finishes his four overs for 1-20, with that one being that of Shahid Afridi

Riaz to Tanvir, no run

Riaz to Khushdil, 1 run

Riaz to Afridi, CAUGHT

Umar Amin takes a stunner to dismiss Shahid Afridi, who gets a cheeky few words in his ear from Wahab Riaz

Riaz to Afridi, no run

Riaz to Afridi, no run

Riaz to Khushdil, 1 run

Over 18: Multan Sultans 133-5

Shahid Afridi is looking for lift-off but isn’t quite going into his mode

Rahat to Khushdil, 1 run

Rahat to Khushdil, no run

Rahat to Afridi, 1 run

Rahat to Afridi, 2 runs

Rahat to Afridi, FOUR

Rahat to Khushdil, 1 run

Over 17: Multan Sultans 124-5

Wahab Riaz has given nothing away today. Another tight over from the skipper

Riaz to Afridi, 2 runs

Riaz to Khushdil, 1 run

Riaz to Khushdil, no run

Riaz to Afridi, 1 run

Riaz to Khushdil, 1 run

Riaz to Khushdil, 2 runs

Over 16: Multan Sultans 117-5

Amir Khan with a juicy half-volley that Shahid Afridi is more than happy to dispatch for a maximum

Amir Khan to Afridi, no run

Amir Khan to Khushdil, 1 run

Amir Khan to Afridi, 1 run

Amir Khan to Afridi, SIX

Amir Khan to Khushdil, 1 run

Amir Khan to Afridi, 1 run

Over 15: Multan Sultans 107-5

Multan in trouble as wickets continue to tumble

Hasan to Afridi, 1 run

Hasan to Khushdil, 1 run

Hasan to Masood, CAUGHT

Now the skipper goes. Shan Masood gets the leading edge and it goes straight to Umar Amin for the simplest of catches

Hasan to Khushdil, 1 run

Hasan to Khushdil, no run

Hasan to Masood, 1 run

Over 14: Multan Sultans 103-4

Multan Sultans sink further as Amir Khan dismisses Ravi Bopara

Amir Khan to Bopara, CAUGHT

Ravi Bopara picks out the man in the deep and he is frustrated with himself

Amir Khan to Masood, 1 run

Amir Khan to Bopara, 1 run

Amir Khan to Masood, 1 run

Amir Khan to Bopara, 1 run

Amir Khan to Masood, 1 run

Over 13: Multan Sultans 98-3

Shoaib Malik goes through an over quickly as Multan try to recover from Rahat’s damage

Malik to Masood, 1 run

Malik to Bopara, 1 run

Malik to Bopara, 2 runs

Malik to Bopara, wide

Malik to Bopara, no run

Malik to Bopara, no run

Malik to Masood, 1 run

Over 12: Multan Sultans 92-3

Rahat Ali is doing the damage for Peshawar. He now has 15-3 in his three overs

Rahat to Bopara, no run

Rahat to Masood, BOWLED

Moeen Ali comes and goes. Dismissed for a second-ball duck as he plays an ugly hoick onto his stumps

Rahat to Moeen, no run

Rahat to Zeeshan, CAUGHT

Zeeshan Ashraf tries to pull Rahat Ali but gets the slightest of nicks to be dismised for 52

Rahat to Masood, 1 run

Rahat to Zeeshan, 1 run

Over 11: Multan Sultans 90-1

Hammad Azam’s gentle medium-pacers go for 11 runs in his first PSL over

Hammad to Masood, FOUR

Hammad to Masood, no run

Hammad to Masood, 2 runs

Hammad to Masood, FOUR

Hammad to Zeeshan, 1 run

Hammad to Zeeshan, no run

Over 10: Multan Sultans 79-1

Multan Sultans keep wickets in hand for final onslaught

Riaz to Zeeshan, 1 run

Riaz to Zeeshan, no run

Riaz to Masood, 1 run

Riaz to Zeeshan, 1 run

Riaz to Masood, 1 run

Riaz to Masood, no run

Over 9: Multan Sultans 75-1

Much better second over from Shoaib Malik

Malik to Zeeshan, no run

Malik to Zeeshan, FOUR

Malik to Zeeshan, no run

Malik to Zeeshan, no run

Malik to Zeeshan, no run

Malik to Masood, 1 run

Malik to Zeeshan, 1 wide

Over 8: Multan Sultans 68-1

Expensive over from Amir Khan as he struggles to control his line

Amir Khan to Masood, FOUR

Amir Khan to Masood, no run

Amir Khan to Zeeshan, 1 run

Amir Khan to Zeeshan, FOUR

Amir Khan to Zeeshan, 2 runs

Amir Khan to Zeeshan, FOUR

Over 7: Multan Sultans 53-1

Shoaib Malik into the attack and Zeeshan Ashraf lays into him with a six and a four

Malik to Zeeshan, 1 run

Malik to Masood, 1 run

Malik to Zeeshan, 1 run

Malik to Zeeshan, FOUR

Malik to Zeeshan, SIX

Malik to Masood, 1 run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 39-1

Successful over for Rahat and Peshawar on top after the powerplay

Rahat to Zeeshan, FOUR

Rahat to Masood, 1 run

Rahat to Masood, no run

Rahat to Zeeshan, 1 run

Rahat to Masood, 1 run

Rahat to Rohail, OUT

Rohail Nazir gets a slight nick through to Kamran Akmal behind the stumps

Over 5: Multan Sultans 32-0

Multan Sultans slow but steady early on

Riaz to Rohail, 1 run

Riaz to Rohail, no run

Riaz to Rohail, no run

Riaz to Zeeshan, 1 run

Riaz to Rohail, 1 run

Riaz to Rohail, FOUR

Over 4: Multan Sultans 25-0

Mohammad Amir Khan with a good first over but Multan are really missing James Vince

Amir Khan to Zeeshan, no run

Amir Khan to Rohail, 1 run

Amir Khan to Zeeshan, 1 run

Amir Khan to Zeeshan, no run

Amir Khan to Zeeshan, 2 runs

Amir Khan to Zeeshan, wide

Over 3: Multan Sultans 18-0

Another boundary, another six-run over as Multan Sultans start cautiously

Hasan to Zeeshan, 1 run

Hasan to Zeeshan, FOUR

Hasan to Zeeshan, no run

Hasan to Zeeshan, no run

Hasan to Zeeshan, no run

Hasan to Rohail, 1 run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 12-0

Zeeshan Ashraf lifts the ball over the infield for a boundary but Multan haven’t gotten going yet

Rahat to Rohail, 1 leg bye

Rahat to Zeeshan, 1 run

Rahat to Zeeshan, FOUR

Rahat to Zeeshan, no run

Rahat to Zeeshan, no run

Rahat to Rohail, 1 run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 5-0

Pakistan’s U19 skipper Rohail Nazir hits a boundary on his PSL debut

Hasan to Zeeshan, no run

Hasan to Zeeshan, no run

Hasan to Zeeshan, no run

Hasan to Rohail, 1 run

Hasan to Rohail, FOUR

Hasan to Rohail, no run

Peshawar Zalmi have chosen to bowl first after winning the toss. Skipper Wahab Riaz says the side is playing without overseas players.

The game is taking place behind closed doors to avoid further spread of the coronavirus. Matches scheduled for Lahore will also take place without spectators.



Peshawar Zalmi, who are third in the PSL points table, are taking on Multan Sultans.

Shan Masood’s men have only lost a single game throughout their Pakistan Super league campaign.



Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Multan Sultans – Peshawar Zalmi fixture.