This year’s edition of the Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup has been called off due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced the Asian Hockey Federation.

The tournament was scheduled to be played between 10 nations in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka from June 4 to June 12.

Bangladesh, Pakistan, India, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, China, Chinese Taipei, Oman and Uzbekistan were the teams taking part this year in the competition that was to serve as the qualifiers for the FIH Junior World Cup next year.