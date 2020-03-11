Wednesday, March 11, 2020  | 15 Rajab, 1441
Live Updates – Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans – PSL 5

Posted: Mar 11, 2020
Artwork: Samaa Digital

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans
Date: March 11
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Defending champions Quetta Gladiators are playing Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

LIVE UPDATES

Multan Sultans have already qualified for the play-offs after securing 11 points in seven games.

Sarfaraz’s men are in desperate need of a win, languishing at the bottom of the table at the moment.

Reigning champions Quetta Gladiators are taking on table-toppers Multan Sultans in this Pakistan Super League fixture.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the PSL 2020 fixture between Quetta Gladiators abd Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Multan Sultans PSL Quetta Gladiators
 
