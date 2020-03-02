Monday, March 2, 2020  | 6 Rajab, 1441
Live Updates – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings – PSL 5

Posted: Mar 2, 2020
Posted: Mar 2, 2020 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago
Live Updates – Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Date: March 2

Karachi Kings are looking to complete the double over Peshawar Zalmi when the two sides square off in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

LIVE UPDATES

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 5-2
Amir to Malik, 1 run
Amir to Malik, no run
Amir to Malik, no run
Amir to Haider, BOWLED
Muhammad Amir is pumped and he has every right to be. He has made a mess of Haider Ali’s stumps and Peshawar Zalmi are reeling
Amir to Haider, FOUR
Amir to Banton, LBW
What an incredible review by Karachi Kings. They have a wicket the very first ball as Banton is caught leg before

Karachi Kings have won the toss and are bowling first.

Peshawar Zalmi’s previous fixture against Islamabad United was abandoned due to rain, while Alex Hales’ splendid half-century got Karachi Kings over the line to a five-wicket win over Islamabad United.

Karachi Kings came out on top with a 10-run win when the two sides clashed in their opening game in Karachi and will be looking to complete a double over last year’s finalists.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the PSL 2020 fixture between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

