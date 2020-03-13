Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date: March 13

Venue: National Stadium of Karachi

Table-toppers Multans Sultans are playing Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at the National Stadium of Karachi on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 2: Multan Sultans 12-0

Zeeshan Ashraf lifts the ball over the infield for a boundary but Multan haven’t gotten going yet

Rahat to Rohail, 1 leg bye

Rahat to Zeeshan, 1 run

Rahat to Zeeshan, FOUR

Rahat to Zeeshan, no run

Rahat to Zeeshan, no run

Rahat to Rohail, 1 run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 5-0

Pakistan’s U19 skipper Rohail Nazir hits a boundary on his PSL debut

Hasan to Zeeshan, no run

Hasan to Zeeshan, no run

Hasan to Zeeshan, no run

Hasan to Rohail, 1 run

Hasan to Rohail, FOUR

Hasan to Rohail, no run

Peshawar Zalmi have chosen to bowl first after winning the toss. Skipper Wahab Riaz says the side is playing without overseas players.

The game is taking place behind closed doors to avoid further spread of the coronavirus. Matches scheduled for Lahore will also take place without spectators.



Peshawar Zalmi, who are third in the PSL points table, are taking on Multan Sultans.

Shan Masood’s men have only lost a single game throughout their Pakistan Super league campaign.



Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Multan Sultans – Peshawar Zalmi fixture.