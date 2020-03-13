Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
Date: March 13
Venue: National Stadium of Karachi
Table-toppers Multans Sultans are playing Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at the National Stadium of Karachi on Friday.
Over 2: Multan Sultans 12-0
Zeeshan Ashraf lifts the ball over the infield for a boundary but Multan haven’t gotten going yet
Rahat to Rohail, 1 leg bye
Rahat to Zeeshan, 1 run
Rahat to Zeeshan, FOUR
Rahat to Zeeshan, no run
Rahat to Zeeshan, no run
Rahat to Rohail, 1 run
Over 1: Multan Sultans 5-0
Pakistan’s U19 skipper Rohail Nazir hits a boundary on his PSL debut
Hasan to Zeeshan, no run
Hasan to Zeeshan, no run
Hasan to Zeeshan, no run
Hasan to Rohail, 1 run
Hasan to Rohail, FOUR
Hasan to Rohail, no run
Peshawar Zalmi have chosen to bowl first after winning the toss. Skipper Wahab Riaz says the side is playing without overseas players.
The game is taking place behind closed doors to avoid further spread of the coronavirus. Matches scheduled for Lahore will also take place without spectators.
Peshawar Zalmi, who are third in the PSL points table, are taking on Multan Sultans.
Shan Masood’s men have only lost a single game throughout their Pakistan Super league campaign.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Multan Sultans – Peshawar Zalmi fixture.