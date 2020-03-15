Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

Date: March 15

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore Qalandars host table-toppers Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium behind closed doors on Sunday looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.

LIVE UPDATES

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 10: Multan Sultans 73-2

Masood-Bopara stand bringing Multan Sultans back into the game

Farzan to Bopara, FOUR

Farzan to Bopara, no run

Farzan to Bopara, no run

Farzan to Masood, 1 run

Farzan to Bopara, 1 run

Farzan to Bopara, 2 runs

Over 9: Multan Sultans 65-2

Shan Masood hits Haris Rauf for two boundaries in that over as Multan make their way back into the game

Rauf to Masood, FOUR

Rauf to Bopara, 1 run

Rauf to Masood, 1 run

Rauf to Bopara, 1 run

Rauf to Masood, 1 run

Rauf to Masood, 1 wide

Rauf to Masood, FOUR

Over 8: Multan Sultans 52-2

Spin from both ends now but Hafeez fares much better than Patel did

Hafeez to Masood, 1 run

Hafeez to Masood, no run

Hafeez to Masood, no run

Hafeez to Bopara, 1 run

Hafeez to Bopara, no run

Hafeez to Masood, 1 run

Over 7: Multan Sultans 49-2

Samit Patel’s first over is expensive due to a combination of wayward bowling and sloppy fielding

Patel to Masood, 1 run

Patel to Masood, 2 runs

Patel to Masood, FOUR

Patel to Masood, 1 wide

Patel to Masood, FOUR

Patel to Bopara, 1 run

Patel to Bopara, no run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 36-2

Lahore will be more than happy with that powerplay as they keep Multan in check

Dilbar to Bopara, 1 run

Dilbar to Masood, 1 run

Dilbar to Bopara, 1 run

Dilbar to Bopara, FOUR

Dilbar to Bopara, no run

Dilbar to Masood, 1 run

Over 5: Multan Sultans 28-2

Poor start for Multan as they lose openers early

Shaheen to Bopara, no run

Shaheen to Bopara, FOUR

Shaheen to Bopara, no run

Shaheen to Bopara, no run

Shaheen to Bopara, no run

Shaheen to Bopara, FOUR

Over 4: Multan Sultans 20-2

Multan happy with singles for now after losing both openers early

Hafeez to Bopara, 1 run

Hafeez to Masood, 1 run

Hafeez to Bopara, 1 run

Hafeez to Masood, 1 run

Hafeez to Bopara, 1 run

Hafeez to Masood, 1 run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 14-2

Good over by Shaheen. Lahore seem up for today’s game

Shaheen to Bopara, no run

Shaheen to Bopara, no run

Shaheen to Masood, 1 run

Shaheen to Masood, no run

Shaheen to Masood, 2 runs

Shaheen to Masood, no run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 11-2

Another successful over but Multan Sultans seem like they may opt to counter-attack Lahore

Hafeez to Masood, 1 run

Hafeez to Masood, 2 runs

Hafeez to Masood, FOUR

Hafeez to Zeeshan, CAUGHT

Hafeez finds the leading edge of Zeeshan Ashraf’s bat and he plops it to mid-on

Hafeez to Masood, 1 run

Hafeez to Zeeshan, 1 run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 2-1

What a start for Lahore. Shaheen Shah Afridi crashes into Moeen Ali’s stumps and they have the early breakthrough

Shaheen to Moeen, BOWLED

Shaheen Shah Afridi shows just why he is arguably the best young pacer in the entire world as he castles Moeen Ali

Shaheen to Moeen, no run

Shaheen to Moeen, no run

Shaheen to Zeeshan, 1 run

Shaheen to Moeen, 1 run

Shaheen to Moeen, no run

Lahore Qalandars have elected to bowl first after winning the toss.

Sohail Akhtar’s men are fourth in the points table with eight points and can confirm their spot in the top four with a win.

Multan Sultans already have 14 points and have qualified for the semis alongside Karachi Kings.

The Qalandars, who looked down and out in the initial stages of the Pakistan Super League, have made an unforeseeable comeback with four wins in their last six outings.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Multan Sultans-Lahore Qalandars fixture.