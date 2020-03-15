Sunday, March 15, 2020  | 19 Rajab, 1441
Live Updates – Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars – PSL 5

Posted: Mar 15, 2020
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars
Date: March 15
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium

Lahore Qalandars host table-toppers Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium behind closed doors on Sunday looking to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time.

LIVE UPDATES

MULTAN SULTANS

Over 10: Multan Sultans 73-2
Masood-Bopara stand bringing Multan Sultans back into the game
Farzan to Bopara, FOUR
Farzan to Bopara, no run
Farzan to Bopara, no run
Farzan to Masood, 1 run
Farzan to Bopara, 1 run
Farzan to Bopara, 2 runs

Over 9: Multan Sultans 65-2
Shan Masood hits Haris Rauf for two boundaries in that over as Multan make their way back into the game
Rauf to Masood, FOUR
Rauf to Bopara, 1 run
Rauf to Masood, 1 run
Rauf to Bopara, 1 run
Rauf to Masood, 1 run
Rauf to Masood, 1 wide
Rauf to Masood, FOUR

Over 8: Multan Sultans 52-2
Spin from both ends now but Hafeez fares much better than Patel did
Hafeez to Masood, 1 run
Hafeez to Masood, no run
Hafeez to Masood, no run
Hafeez to Bopara, 1 run
Hafeez to Bopara, no run
Hafeez to Masood, 1 run

Over 7: Multan Sultans 49-2
Samit Patel’s first over is expensive due to a combination of wayward bowling and sloppy fielding
Patel to Masood, 1 run
Patel to Masood, 2 runs
Patel to Masood, FOUR
Patel to Masood, 1 wide
Patel to Masood, FOUR
Patel to Bopara, 1 run
Patel to Bopara, no run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 36-2
Lahore will be more than happy with that powerplay as they keep Multan in check
Dilbar to Bopara, 1 run
Dilbar to Masood, 1 run
Dilbar to Bopara, 1 run
Dilbar to Bopara, FOUR
Dilbar to Bopara, no run
Dilbar to Masood, 1 run

Over 5: Multan Sultans 28-2
Poor start for Multan as they lose openers early
Shaheen to Bopara, no run
Shaheen to Bopara, FOUR
Shaheen to Bopara, no run
Shaheen to Bopara, no run
Shaheen to Bopara, no run
Shaheen to Bopara, FOUR

Over 4: Multan Sultans 20-2
Multan happy with singles for now after losing both openers early
Hafeez to Bopara, 1 run
Hafeez to Masood, 1 run
Hafeez to Bopara, 1 run
Hafeez to Masood, 1 run
Hafeez to Bopara, 1 run
Hafeez to Masood, 1 run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 14-2
Good over by Shaheen. Lahore seem up for today’s game
Shaheen to Bopara, no run
Shaheen to Bopara, no run
Shaheen to Masood, 1 run
Shaheen to Masood, no run
Shaheen to Masood, 2 runs
Shaheen to Masood, no run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 11-2
Another successful over but Multan Sultans seem like they may opt to counter-attack Lahore
Hafeez to Masood, 1 run
Hafeez to Masood, 2 runs
Hafeez to Masood, FOUR
Hafeez to Zeeshan, CAUGHT
Hafeez finds the leading edge of Zeeshan Ashraf’s bat and he plops it to mid-on
Hafeez to Masood, 1 run
Hafeez to Zeeshan, 1 run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 2-1
What a start for Lahore. Shaheen Shah Afridi crashes into Moeen Ali’s stumps and they have the early breakthrough
Shaheen to Moeen, BOWLED
Shaheen Shah Afridi shows just why he is arguably the best young pacer in the entire world as he castles Moeen Ali
Shaheen to Moeen, no run
Shaheen to Moeen, no run
Shaheen to Zeeshan, 1 run
Shaheen to Moeen, 1 run
Shaheen to Moeen, no run

Lahore Qalandars have elected to bowl first after winning the toss.

Sohail Akhtar’s men are fourth in the points table with eight points and can confirm their spot in the top four with a win.

Multan Sultans already have 14 points and have qualified for the semis alongside Karachi Kings.

The Qalandars, who looked down and out in the initial stages of the Pakistan Super League, have made an unforeseeable comeback with four wins in their last six outings.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Multan Sultans-Lahore Qalandars fixture.

