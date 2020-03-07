Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: March 7

Hosts Lahore Qalandars are squaring off against defending champions Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Over 14: Quetta Gladiators 55-7

Great over by Farzan Raja. Gets Lahore Qalandars the breakthrough and Quetta’s tail is exposed

Raja to Fawad, FOUR

Raja to Fawad, no run

Raja to Sohail, 1 run

Raja to Nawaz, CAUGHT

Muhammad Nawaz tries to get going but instead skies it straight up. Dilbar Hussain hangs on for a good catch

Raja to Sohail, 1 run

Raja to Sohail, no run

Over 13: Quetta Gladiators 49-6

Good start by Dilbar Hussain

Dilbar to Nawaz, no run

Dilbar to Nawaz, no run

Dilbar to Nawaz, no run

Dilbar to Sohail, 1 leg bye

Dilbar to Sohail, no run

Dilbar to Nawaz, 1 run

Over 12: Quetta Gladiators 47-6

These two looking to ensure Quetta play out their 20 overs

Raja to Sohail, no run

Raja to Sohail, no run

Raja to Sohail, no run

Raja to Sohail, no run

Raja to Nawaz, 1 run

Raja to Nawaz, FOUR

Over 11: Quetta Gladiators 42-6

Sohail Khan swings Hafeez over mid-wicket for the first six of the game

Hafeez to Nawaz, 1 run

Hafeez to Nawaz, no run

Hafeez to Sohail, 1 run

Hafeez to Sohail, no run

Hafeez to Sohail, SIX

Hafeez to Sohail, no run

Over 10: Quetta Gladiators 34-6

Quetta Gladiators fight to avoid their lowest-ever total

Raja to Nawaz, no run

Raja to Nawaz, no run

Raja to Sohail, 1 run

Raja to Sohail, no run

Raja to Sohail, FOUR

Raja to Sohail, no run

Over 9: Quetta Gladiators 29-6

Sohail Khan sweeps Muhammad Hafeez thrice in that over. First for two, then for four and finally for a single

Hafeez to Sohail, 1 run

Hafeez to Sohail, no run

Hafeez to Sohail, no run

Hafeez to Sohail, FOUR

Hafeez to Sohail, 2 runs

Hafeez to Sohail, no run

Over 8: Quetta Gladiators 22-6

Samit Patel finishes with arguably the best spell in PSL history. He finishes with 4-5 in four overs and could easily have had more wickets too

Patel to Nawaz, no run

Patel to Nawaz, no run

Patel to Nawaz, no run

Patel to Nawaz, no run

Patel to Nawaz, no run

Patel to Sohail, 1 run

Over 7: Quetta Gladiators 21-6

Muhammad Hafeez begins with a maiden. That’s the second maiden in a row now

Hafeez to Nawaz, no run

Hafeez to Nawaz, no run

Hafeez to Nawaz, no run

Hafeez to Nawaz, no run

Hafeez to Nawaz, no run

Hafeez to Nawaz, no run

Over 6: Quetta Gladiators 21-6

Samit Patel has just delivered a triple-wicket maiden. He now has figured of 4-4

Patel to Cutting, CAUGHT

Incredible scenes in Lahore. Ben Cutting pulls it straight to Shaheen Shah Afridi

Patel to Azam, CAUGHT

That’s the half of Quetta’s side gone. Azam Khan comes and goes

Patel to Azam, no run

Patel to Azam, no run

Patel to Azam, no run

Patel to Roy, BOWLED

Things going from bad to worse now. Jason Roy finally goes for six off 13 deliveries

Over 5: Quetta Gladiators 21-3

Quetta in deep trouble after nightmare start

Shaheen to Roy, 1 run

Shaheen to Roy, no run

Shaheen to Nawaz, 1 run

Shaheen to Roy, 1 run

Shaheen to Nawaz, 1 run

Shaheen to Nawaz, no run

Over 4: Quetta Gladiators 17-3

Another good over and Lahore Qalandars are completely on top

Patel to Nawaz, 1 run

Patel to Sarfaraz, CAUGHT

Quetta are sinking fast. Sarfaraz Ahmed, usually so good against spin, is caught at slip

Patel to Sarfaraz, no run

Patel to Sarfaraz, no run

Patel to Roy, 1 run

Patel to Roy, no run

Over 3: Quetta Gladiators 15-2

Shaheen Shah Afridi looks refreshed tonight. He’s unlucky to not get more than one wicket in that over

Shaheen to Roy, 1 run

Shaheen to Roy, no run

Shaheen to Roy, no run

Shaheen to Sarfaraz, 1 run

Shaheen to Sarfaraz, no run

Shaheen to Shehzad, CAUGHT

Ahmed Shahzad throws his wicket away once again, hitting it straight to backward point

Over 2: Quetta Gladiators 13-1

Jason Roy survives a missed stumping chance before he is given LBW before reviewing it and getting it overturned

Patel to Shehzad, 1 run

Patel to Shehzad, no run

Patel to Shehzad, no run

Patel to Roy, 1 run

Patel to Roy, no run

Patel to Roy, no run

Over 1: Quetta Gladiators 11-1

Shaheen Shah Afridi blows hot and cold in that first over, with some incredible deliveries thrown in with two rank half-vollies

Shaheen to Shehzad, no run

Shaheen to Shehzad, FOUR

Shaheen to Shehzad, FOUR

Shaheen to Shehzad, wide

Shaheen to Shehzad, wide

Shaheen to Shehzad, no run

Shaheen to Watson, LBW

Shaheen Shah Afridi is a gem of a talent and he traps Shane Watson plumb in front with an inswinging delivery

Shaheen to Roy, 1 run

Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Fawad Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain.

Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Dane Vilas (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar (captain), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain and Raja Farzan.

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and chose to field.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi claimed a narrow seven-run win over Islamabad United under DLS method as the match was stopped due to rain. You can recall the action from that match by clicking here.

Both sides faced defeats in their previous games. Lahore Qalandars lost to Islamabad United by 71 runs whereas Quetta Gladiators suffered a 30-run defeat against Peshawar Zalmi.

The two sides currently languish in the bottom two but bottom-side Lahore Qalandars’ only win came against Quetta Gladiators.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the PSL 2020 fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.