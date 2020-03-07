Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date: March 7
Hosts Lahore Qalandars are squaring off against defending champions Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.
Over 14: Quetta Gladiators 55-7
Great over by Farzan Raja. Gets Lahore Qalandars the breakthrough and Quetta’s tail is exposed
Raja to Fawad, FOUR
Raja to Fawad, no run
Raja to Sohail, 1 run
Raja to Nawaz, CAUGHT
Muhammad Nawaz tries to get going but instead skies it straight up. Dilbar Hussain hangs on for a good catch
Raja to Sohail, 1 run
Raja to Sohail, no run
Over 13: Quetta Gladiators 49-6
Good start by Dilbar Hussain
Dilbar to Nawaz, no run
Dilbar to Nawaz, no run
Dilbar to Nawaz, no run
Dilbar to Sohail, 1 leg bye
Dilbar to Sohail, no run
Dilbar to Nawaz, 1 run
Over 12: Quetta Gladiators 47-6
These two looking to ensure Quetta play out their 20 overs
Raja to Sohail, no run
Raja to Sohail, no run
Raja to Sohail, no run
Raja to Sohail, no run
Raja to Nawaz, 1 run
Raja to Nawaz, FOUR
Over 11: Quetta Gladiators 42-6
Sohail Khan swings Hafeez over mid-wicket for the first six of the game
Hafeez to Nawaz, 1 run
Hafeez to Nawaz, no run
Hafeez to Sohail, 1 run
Hafeez to Sohail, no run
Hafeez to Sohail, SIX
Hafeez to Sohail, no run
Over 10: Quetta Gladiators 34-6
Quetta Gladiators fight to avoid their lowest-ever total
Raja to Nawaz, no run
Raja to Nawaz, no run
Raja to Sohail, 1 run
Raja to Sohail, no run
Raja to Sohail, FOUR
Raja to Sohail, no run
Over 9: Quetta Gladiators 29-6
Sohail Khan sweeps Muhammad Hafeez thrice in that over. First for two, then for four and finally for a single
Hafeez to Sohail, 1 run
Hafeez to Sohail, no run
Hafeez to Sohail, no run
Hafeez to Sohail, FOUR
Hafeez to Sohail, 2 runs
Hafeez to Sohail, no run
Over 8: Quetta Gladiators 22-6
Samit Patel finishes with arguably the best spell in PSL history. He finishes with 4-5 in four overs and could easily have had more wickets too
Patel to Nawaz, no run
Patel to Nawaz, no run
Patel to Nawaz, no run
Patel to Nawaz, no run
Patel to Nawaz, no run
Patel to Sohail, 1 run
Over 7: Quetta Gladiators 21-6
Muhammad Hafeez begins with a maiden. That’s the second maiden in a row now
Hafeez to Nawaz, no run
Hafeez to Nawaz, no run
Hafeez to Nawaz, no run
Hafeez to Nawaz, no run
Hafeez to Nawaz, no run
Hafeez to Nawaz, no run
Over 6: Quetta Gladiators 21-6
Samit Patel has just delivered a triple-wicket maiden. He now has figured of 4-4
Patel to Cutting, CAUGHT
Incredible scenes in Lahore. Ben Cutting pulls it straight to Shaheen Shah Afridi
Patel to Azam, CAUGHT
That’s the half of Quetta’s side gone. Azam Khan comes and goes
Patel to Azam, no run
Patel to Azam, no run
Patel to Azam, no run
Patel to Roy, BOWLED
Things going from bad to worse now. Jason Roy finally goes for six off 13 deliveries
Over 5: Quetta Gladiators 21-3
Quetta in deep trouble after nightmare start
Shaheen to Roy, 1 run
Shaheen to Roy, no run
Shaheen to Nawaz, 1 run
Shaheen to Roy, 1 run
Shaheen to Nawaz, 1 run
Shaheen to Nawaz, no run
Over 4: Quetta Gladiators 17-3
Another good over and Lahore Qalandars are completely on top
Patel to Nawaz, 1 run
Patel to Sarfaraz, CAUGHT
Quetta are sinking fast. Sarfaraz Ahmed, usually so good against spin, is caught at slip
Patel to Sarfaraz, no run
Patel to Sarfaraz, no run
Patel to Roy, 1 run
Patel to Roy, no run
Over 3: Quetta Gladiators 15-2
Shaheen Shah Afridi looks refreshed tonight. He’s unlucky to not get more than one wicket in that over
Shaheen to Roy, 1 run
Shaheen to Roy, no run
Shaheen to Roy, no run
Shaheen to Sarfaraz, 1 run
Shaheen to Sarfaraz, no run
Shaheen to Shehzad, CAUGHT
Ahmed Shahzad throws his wicket away once again, hitting it straight to backward point
Over 2: Quetta Gladiators 13-1
Jason Roy survives a missed stumping chance before he is given LBW before reviewing it and getting it overturned
Patel to Shehzad, 1 run
Patel to Shehzad, no run
Patel to Shehzad, no run
Patel to Roy, 1 run
Patel to Roy, no run
Patel to Roy, no run
Over 1: Quetta Gladiators 11-1
Shaheen Shah Afridi blows hot and cold in that first over, with some incredible deliveries thrown in with two rank half-vollies
Shaheen to Shehzad, no run
Shaheen to Shehzad, FOUR
Shaheen to Shehzad, FOUR
Shaheen to Shehzad, wide
Shaheen to Shehzad, wide
Shaheen to Shehzad, no run
Shaheen to Watson, LBW
Shaheen Shah Afridi is a gem of a talent and he traps Shane Watson plumb in front with an inswinging delivery
Shaheen to Roy, 1 run
Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Azam Khan, Sohail Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Fawad Ahmed and Mohammad Hasnain.
Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Dane Vilas (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar (captain), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Irshad, Dilbar Hussain and Raja Farzan.
Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and chose to field.
Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi claimed a narrow seven-run win over Islamabad United under DLS method as the match was stopped due to rain. You can recall the action from that match by clicking here.
Both sides faced defeats in their previous games. Lahore Qalandars lost to Islamabad United by 71 runs whereas Quetta Gladiators suffered a 30-run defeat against Peshawar Zalmi.
The two sides currently languish in the bottom two but bottom-side Lahore Qalandars’ only win came against Quetta Gladiators.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the PSL 2020 fixture between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators.