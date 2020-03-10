Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi
Date: March 10
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to field first as they look to continue their winning momentum against a Peshawar Zalmi side that won their last fixture against them.
Over 20: Peshawar Zalmi 187-7
Peshawar will be happy with that after poor start
Rauf to Hasan, 2 runs
Rauf to Brathwaite, 1 run
Rauf to Brathwaite, 2 runs
Rauf to Brathwaite, 2 runs
Rauf to Brathwaite, no run
Rauf to Brathwaite, FOUR
Rauf to Brathwaite, 1 wide
Over 19: Peshawar Zalmi 175-7
Shaheen finishes his four overs for 3-28
Shaheen to Hasan, FOUR
Shaheen to Brathwaite, 1 run
Shaheen to Hasan, 1 run
Shaheen to Riaz, BOWLED
What a talent Shaheen is. Another perfect yorker, another wicket
Shaheen to Brathwaite, 1 run
Shaheen to Riaz, 1 run
Over 18: Peshawar Zalmi 167-6
Haider Ali has shown what he is capable of tonight. International call-up coming soon?
Dilbar to Brathwaite, no run
Dilbar to Brathwaite, FOUR
Dilbar to Haider, CAUGHT
Haider finally departs but what a knock from the youngster as he goes for 69 off 43
Dilbar to Haider, SIX
Dilbar to Brathwaite, 1 run
Dilbar to Haider, 1 run
Over 17: Peshawar Zalmi 155-5
Great over by Shaheen, who continues to lead Lahore’s pace attack with distinction
Shaheen to Brathwaite, no run
Shaheen to Gregory, BOWLED
Shaheen Shah Afridi with a straight yorker and it crashed into off-stumps
Shaheen to Haider, 1 run
Shaheen to Haider, FOUR
Shaheen to Gregory, 1 run
Shaheen to Haider, 1 run
Over 16: Peshawar Zalmi 148-4
Wiese manages to break the partnership but still some work to do
Wiese to Haider, 1 run
Wiese to Haider, no run
Wiese to Gregory, 1 run
Wiese to Gregory, SIX
Wiese to Malik, CAUGHT
Shoaib Malik hits it straight to Fakhar in the deep to be dismissed for an impressive 62 off 43
Wiese to Haider, 1 run
Over 15: Peshawar Zalmi 139-3
Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik half-centuries carry Peshawar forward
Patel to Malik, FOUR
Patel to Haider, 1 run
Patel to Haider, 2 runs
Patel to Malik, 1 run
Patel to Malik, SIX
Patel to Haider, 1 run
Over 14: Peshawar Zalmi 124-3
Haris Rauf is taken to the cleaners as both batsmen bring up their half-centuries
Rauf to Malik, FOUR
Rauf to Haider, 1 run
Rauf to Haider, SIX
Rauf to Haider, no run
Rauf to Haider, no run
Rauf to Haider, FOUR
Over 13: Peshawar Zalmi 109-3
Past, present and future of Pakistan batting out there in the middle
Wiese to Haider, 1 run
Wiese to Malik, 1 run
Wiese to Haider, 1 run
Wiese to Haider, FOUR
Wiese to Haider, FOUR
Wiese to Malik, 1 run
Over 12: Peshawar Zalmi 97-3
Good over by Haris Rauf, who has kept things tight so far
Rauf to Malik, 1 run
Rauf to Haider, 1 run
Rauf to Malik, 1 run
Rauf to Malik, no run
Rauf to Malik, 1 wide
Rauf to Haider, 1 run
Rauf to Malik, 1 run
Over 11: Peshawar Zalmi 91-3
These two have brought Peshawar back in this game
Wiese to Malik, 1 run
Wiese to Haider, 1 run
Wiese to Haider, SIX
Wiese to Malik, 1 run
Wiese to Haider, 1 run
Wiese to Haider, no run
Over 10: Peshawar Zalmi 81-3
Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali rebuild for Peshawar
Dilbar to Malik, SIX
Dilbar to Malik, 1 wide
Dilbar to Haider, 1 run
Dilbar to Haider, no run
Dilbar to Malik, 1 run
Dilbar to Haider, 1 run
Over 9: Peshawar Zalmi 71-3
Horror start for young leg-spinner Maaz Khan as he gives away 11 in his first delivery
Maaz to Malik, no run
Maaz to Haider, 1 run
Maaz to Malik, 1 run
Maaz to Malik, no run
Maaz to Haider, 1 run
Maaz to Haider, 5 WIDES
Maaz to Haider, SIX
Over 8: Peshawar Zalmi 57-3
Haris Rauf is back after injury and starts with a solid over
Rauf to Malik, no run
Rauf to Haider, 1 run
Rauf to Haider, no run
Rauf to Malik, 1 run
Rauf to Malik, FOUR
Rauf to Malik, no run
Over 7: Peshawar Zalmi 51-3
Ben Dunk drops a difficult catch and both these batsmen have been dropped now
Dilbar to Malik, 1 run
Dilbar to Haider, 1 run
Dilbar to Malik, 1 run
Dilbar to Haider, 1 run
Dilbar to Malik, 1 run
Dilbar to Malik, FOUR
Over 6: Peshawar Zalmi 42-3
Lahore will be more than happy with that powerplay
Patel to Malik, 1 run
Patel to Haider, 1 run
Patel to Haider, 2 runs
Patel to Malik, 1 run
Patel to Haider, 1 run
Patel to Malik, 1 run
Over 5: Peshawar Zalmi 35-3
Peshawar in trouble as Lahore get early wickets
Dilbar to Haider, no run
Dilbar to Malik, 1 run
Dilbar to Malik, no run
Dilbar to Malik, FOUR
Dilbar to Malik, no run
Dilbar to Malik, 2 runs
Over 4: Peshawar Zalmi 28-3
Samit Patel is a gift that keeps on giving and he gets the big wicket of Kamran Akmal
Patel to Malik, 1 run
Patel to Haider, 1 run
Patel to Malik, 1 run
Patel to Haider, 1 run
Patel to Akmal, CAUGHT
Kamran Akmal tries to hit Samit Patel for consecutive sixes but miscues it straight into the air
Patel to Akmal, SIX
Over 3: Peshawar Zalmi 18-2
Malik wins this compelling battle between two in-form players
Shaheen to Malik, no run
Shaheen to Malik, FOUR
Shaheen to Malik, FOUR
Shaheen to Malik, no run
Shaheen to Malik, no run
Shaheen to Malik, no run
Over 2: Peshawar Zalmi 10-2
Another successful over for Lahore leaves Peshawar reeling
Patel to Akmal, no run
Patel to Akmal, no run
Patel to Akmal, no run
Patel to Livingstone, WICKET
Peshawar are in trouble early on. Samit Patel dismisses compatriot Livingstone
Patel to Akmal, 1 run
Patel to Akmal, FOUR
Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 5-1
Shaheen to Livingstone, FOUR
Shaheen to Livingstone, no run
Shaheen to Livingstone, no run
Shaheen to Livingstone, no run
Shaheen to Banton, CAUGHT
Wicket straight away for Shaheen Shah as Banton goes for a duck
Shaheen to Kamran, 1 run