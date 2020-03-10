Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi

Date: March 10

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

LIVE UPDATES

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to field first as they look to continue their winning momentum against a Peshawar Zalmi side that won their last fixture against them.

PESHAWAR ZALMI

Over 20: Peshawar Zalmi 187-7

Peshawar will be happy with that after poor start

Rauf to Hasan, 2 runs

Rauf to Brathwaite, 1 run

Rauf to Brathwaite, 2 runs

Rauf to Brathwaite, 2 runs

Rauf to Brathwaite, no run

Rauf to Brathwaite, FOUR

Rauf to Brathwaite, 1 wide

Over 19: Peshawar Zalmi 175-7

Shaheen finishes his four overs for 3-28

Shaheen to Hasan, FOUR

Shaheen to Brathwaite, 1 run

Shaheen to Hasan, 1 run

Shaheen to Riaz, BOWLED

What a talent Shaheen is. Another perfect yorker, another wicket

Shaheen to Brathwaite, 1 run

Shaheen to Riaz, 1 run

Over 18: Peshawar Zalmi 167-6

Haider Ali has shown what he is capable of tonight. International call-up coming soon?

Dilbar to Brathwaite, no run

Dilbar to Brathwaite, FOUR

Dilbar to Haider, CAUGHT

Haider finally departs but what a knock from the youngster as he goes for 69 off 43

Dilbar to Haider, SIX

Dilbar to Brathwaite, 1 run

Dilbar to Haider, 1 run

Over 17: Peshawar Zalmi 155-5

Great over by Shaheen, who continues to lead Lahore’s pace attack with distinction

Shaheen to Brathwaite, no run

Shaheen to Gregory, BOWLED

Shaheen Shah Afridi with a straight yorker and it crashed into off-stumps

Shaheen to Haider, 1 run

Shaheen to Haider, FOUR

Shaheen to Gregory, 1 run

Shaheen to Haider, 1 run

Over 16: Peshawar Zalmi 148-4

Wiese manages to break the partnership but still some work to do

Wiese to Haider, 1 run

Wiese to Haider, no run

Wiese to Gregory, 1 run

Wiese to Gregory, SIX

Wiese to Malik, CAUGHT

Shoaib Malik hits it straight to Fakhar in the deep to be dismissed for an impressive 62 off 43

Wiese to Haider, 1 run

Over 15: Peshawar Zalmi 139-3

Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik half-centuries carry Peshawar forward

Patel to Malik, FOUR

Patel to Haider, 1 run

Patel to Haider, 2 runs

Patel to Malik, 1 run

Patel to Malik, SIX

Patel to Haider, 1 run

Over 14: Peshawar Zalmi 124-3

Haris Rauf is taken to the cleaners as both batsmen bring up their half-centuries

Rauf to Malik, FOUR

Rauf to Haider, 1 run

Rauf to Haider, SIX

Rauf to Haider, no run

Rauf to Haider, no run

Rauf to Haider, FOUR

Over 13: Peshawar Zalmi 109-3

Past, present and future of Pakistan batting out there in the middle

Wiese to Haider, 1 run

Wiese to Malik, 1 run

Wiese to Haider, 1 run

Wiese to Haider, FOUR

Wiese to Haider, FOUR

Wiese to Malik, 1 run

Over 12: Peshawar Zalmi 97-3

Good over by Haris Rauf, who has kept things tight so far

Rauf to Malik, 1 run

Rauf to Haider, 1 run

Rauf to Malik, 1 run

Rauf to Malik, no run

Rauf to Malik, 1 wide

Rauf to Haider, 1 run

Rauf to Malik, 1 run

Over 11: Peshawar Zalmi 91-3

These two have brought Peshawar back in this game

Wiese to Malik, 1 run

Wiese to Haider, 1 run

Wiese to Haider, SIX

Wiese to Malik, 1 run

Wiese to Haider, 1 run

Wiese to Haider, no run

Over 10: Peshawar Zalmi 81-3

Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali rebuild for Peshawar

Dilbar to Malik, SIX

Dilbar to Malik, 1 wide

Dilbar to Haider, 1 run

Dilbar to Haider, no run

Dilbar to Malik, 1 run

Dilbar to Haider, 1 run

Over 9: Peshawar Zalmi 71-3

Horror start for young leg-spinner Maaz Khan as he gives away 11 in his first delivery

Maaz to Malik, no run

Maaz to Haider, 1 run

Maaz to Malik, 1 run

Maaz to Malik, no run

Maaz to Haider, 1 run

Maaz to Haider, 5 WIDES

Maaz to Haider, SIX

Over 8: Peshawar Zalmi 57-3

Haris Rauf is back after injury and starts with a solid over

Rauf to Malik, no run

Rauf to Haider, 1 run

Rauf to Haider, no run

Rauf to Malik, 1 run

Rauf to Malik, FOUR

Rauf to Malik, no run

Over 7: Peshawar Zalmi 51-3

Ben Dunk drops a difficult catch and both these batsmen have been dropped now

Dilbar to Malik, 1 run

Dilbar to Haider, 1 run

Dilbar to Malik, 1 run

Dilbar to Haider, 1 run

Dilbar to Malik, 1 run

Dilbar to Malik, FOUR

Over 6: Peshawar Zalmi 42-3

Lahore will be more than happy with that powerplay

Patel to Malik, 1 run

Patel to Haider, 1 run

Patel to Haider, 2 runs

Patel to Malik, 1 run

Patel to Haider, 1 run

Patel to Malik, 1 run

Over 5: Peshawar Zalmi 35-3

Peshawar in trouble as Lahore get early wickets

Dilbar to Haider, no run

Dilbar to Malik, 1 run

Dilbar to Malik, no run

Dilbar to Malik, FOUR

Dilbar to Malik, no run

Dilbar to Malik, 2 runs

Over 4: Peshawar Zalmi 28-3

Samit Patel is a gift that keeps on giving and he gets the big wicket of Kamran Akmal

Patel to Malik, 1 run

Patel to Haider, 1 run

Patel to Malik, 1 run

Patel to Haider, 1 run

Patel to Akmal, CAUGHT

Kamran Akmal tries to hit Samit Patel for consecutive sixes but miscues it straight into the air

Patel to Akmal, SIX

Over 3: Peshawar Zalmi 18-2

Malik wins this compelling battle between two in-form players

Shaheen to Malik, no run

Shaheen to Malik, FOUR

Shaheen to Malik, FOUR

Shaheen to Malik, no run

Shaheen to Malik, no run

Shaheen to Malik, no run

Over 2: Peshawar Zalmi 10-2

Another successful over for Lahore leaves Peshawar reeling

Patel to Akmal, no run

Patel to Akmal, no run

Patel to Akmal, no run

Patel to Livingstone, WICKET

Peshawar are in trouble early on. Samit Patel dismisses compatriot Livingstone

Patel to Akmal, 1 run

Patel to Akmal, FOUR

Over 1: Peshawar Zalmi 5-1

Shaheen to Livingstone, FOUR

Shaheen to Livingstone, no run

Shaheen to Livingstone, no run

Shaheen to Livingstone, no run

Shaheen to Banton, CAUGHT

Wicket straight away for Shaheen Shah as Banton goes for a duck

Shaheen to Kamran, 1 run