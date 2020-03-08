Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: March 8

Lahore Qalandars are hosting Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES

KARACHI KINGS

Over 2: Karachi Kings 5-0

Just one run off Samit Patel’s over. Another great start for Lahore Qalandars

Patel to Sharjeel, no run

Patel to Sharjeel, no run

Patel to Babar, 1 run

Patel to Babar, no run

Patel to Babar, no run

Patel to Babar, no run

Over 1: Karachi Kings 4-0

Good start by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Only four runs off the first over

Shaheen to Babar, 1 run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, 1 leg bye

Shaheen to Babar, 1 run

Shaheen to Babar, no run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, 1 run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run

Karachi Kings XI: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Cameron Delport, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim (captain), Chris Jordan, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Amir, Iftikhar Ahmed and Umer Khan.

Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Dane Vilas (wicketkeeper), Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar (captain), David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Usman Shinwari, Salman Irshad and Maaz Khan.

Lahore Qalandars have elected to field after winning the toss

Lahore Qalandars head into the game on the back of an eight-wicket victory over Quetta Gladiators while Karachi Kings’ previous fixture against Multan Sultans was abandoned due to rain.

Lahore Qalandars will leapfrog Quetta Gladiators into fifth with a win, while Karachi Kings can go second with two points.

Earlier in the day, Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United to retain their top spot at the points table You can recall the action from that fixture by clicking here.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the PSL 2020 fixture between Lahore Qalandars-Karachi Kings fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.