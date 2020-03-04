Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date: March 4
Lahore Qalandars are hosting Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday as they look to build on their first win this season.
Over 7: Islamabad United 65-0
Poor start for Seekkuge Prasanna as he is greeted with back-to-back boundaries
Prasanna to Ronchi, 1 leg bye
Prasanna to Munro, 1 run
Prasanna to Munro, FOUR
Prasanna to Ronchi, 1 run
Prasanna to Ronchi, FOUR
Prasanna to Ronchi, FOUR
Over 6: Islamabad United 50-0
Strong powerplay for Islamabad United
Irshad to Munro, no run
Irshad to Ronchi, 1 run
Irshad to Ronchi, no run
Irshad to Ronchi, FOUR
Irshad to Munro, 1 run
Irshad to Munro, FOUR
Over 5: Islamabad United 40-0
Solid start for Islamabad at the Gaddafi
Dilbar to Ronchi no run
Dilbar to Munro, 1 leg bye
Dilbar to Ronchi, 1 run
Dilbar to Munro, 1 run
Dilbar to Munro, no run
Dilbar to Munro, no run
Over 4: Islamabad United 37-0
Shinwari to Munro, 1 run
Shinwari to Munro, FOUR
Shinwari to Ronchi, 1 run
Shinwari to Ronchi, no run
Shinwari to Munro, 1 run
Shinwari to Munro, no run
Over 3: Islamabad United 30-0
Islamabad have lift-off. Samit Patel is hit for two sixes by Colin Munro before Luke Ronchi hits him for two fours
Patel to Ronchi, FOUR
Patel to Ronchi, FOUR
Patel to Munro, 1 run
Patel to Munro, SIX
Patel to Munro, SIX
Patel to Ronchi, 1 run
Over 2: Islamabad United 8-0
Islamabad United start in circumspect manner. Usman Shinwari also goes for only four
Shinwari to Ronchi, 1 run
Shinwari to Munro, 1 run
Shinwari to Munro, no run
Shinwari to Munro, no run
Shinwari to Munro, 2 runs
Shinwari to Munro, no run
Over 1: Islamabad United 4-0
Lahore start with spin and Samit Patel gives away only four singles in the first over
Patel to Ronchi, no run
Patel to Munro, 1 run
Patel to Ronchi, 1 run
Patel to Munro, 1 run
Patel to Ronchi, 1 run
Patel to Ronchi, no run
Lahore Qalandars bowl after winning the toss.
Islamabad will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a five-wicket defeat to Karachi Kings in the previous match.
Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, claimed their first win of this year’s competition last night when they triumphed over Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Lahore Qalandars-Islamabad United fixture.