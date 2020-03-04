Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: March 4

Lahore Qalandars are hosting Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday as they look to build on their first win this season.

LIVE UPDATES

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Over 7: Islamabad United 65-0

Poor start for Seekkuge Prasanna as he is greeted with back-to-back boundaries

Prasanna to Ronchi, 1 leg bye

Prasanna to Munro, 1 run

Prasanna to Munro, FOUR

Prasanna to Ronchi, 1 run

Prasanna to Ronchi, FOUR

Prasanna to Ronchi, FOUR

Over 6: Islamabad United 50-0

Strong powerplay for Islamabad United

Irshad to Munro, no run

Irshad to Ronchi, 1 run

Irshad to Ronchi, no run

Irshad to Ronchi, FOUR

Irshad to Munro, 1 run

Irshad to Munro, FOUR

Over 5: Islamabad United 40-0

Solid start for Islamabad at the Gaddafi

Dilbar to Ronchi no run

Dilbar to Munro, 1 leg bye

Dilbar to Ronchi, 1 run

Dilbar to Munro, 1 run

Dilbar to Munro, no run

Dilbar to Munro, no run

Over 4: Islamabad United 37-0

Shinwari to Munro, 1 run

Shinwari to Munro, FOUR

Shinwari to Ronchi, 1 run

Shinwari to Ronchi, no run

Shinwari to Munro, 1 run

Shinwari to Munro, no run

Over 3: Islamabad United 30-0

Islamabad have lift-off. Samit Patel is hit for two sixes by Colin Munro before Luke Ronchi hits him for two fours

Patel to Ronchi, FOUR

Patel to Ronchi, FOUR

Patel to Munro, 1 run

Patel to Munro, SIX

Patel to Munro, SIX

Patel to Ronchi, 1 run

Over 2: Islamabad United 8-0

Islamabad United start in circumspect manner. Usman Shinwari also goes for only four

Shinwari to Ronchi, 1 run

Shinwari to Munro, 1 run

Shinwari to Munro, no run

Shinwari to Munro, no run

Shinwari to Munro, 2 runs

Shinwari to Munro, no run

Over 1: Islamabad United 4-0

Lahore start with spin and Samit Patel gives away only four singles in the first over

Patel to Ronchi, no run

Patel to Munro, 1 run

Patel to Ronchi, 1 run

Patel to Munro, 1 run

Patel to Ronchi, 1 run

Patel to Ronchi, no run

Lahore Qalandars bowl after winning the toss.



Islamabad will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a five-wicket defeat to Karachi Kings in the previous match.

Lahore Qalandars, meanwhile, claimed their first win of this year’s competition last night when they triumphed over Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Lahore Qalandars-Islamabad United fixture.