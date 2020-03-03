Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: March 3

Lahore Qalandars are hosting defending champions Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

LIVE UPDATES

LAHORE QALANDARS

Over 12: Lahore Qalandars 86-3

Ben Dunk smashes Ben Dunk back over his head twice. First for a six and then a four on the very next ball

Fawad to Patel, no run

Fawad to Dunk, 1 run

Fawad to Patel, 1 run

Fawad to Dunk, 1 run

Fawad to Dunk, FOUR

Fawad to Dunk, SIX

Over 11: Lahore Qalandars 73-3

Good over for Lahore Qalandars. Samit Patel gets boundaries behind the stumps on both sides of the wicket

Cutting to Patel, FOUR

Cutting to Patel, no run

Cutting to Patel, 2 runs

Cutting to Patel, FOUR

Cutting to Dunk, 1 run

Cutting to Patel, 1 run

Over 10: Lahore Qalandars 61-3|

Lahore in trouble as top-order falls

Fawad to Dunk, no run

Fawad to Dunk, no run

Fawad to Patel, 1 run

Fawad to Patel, no run

Fawad to Patel, no run

Fawad to Dunk, 1 run

Over 9: Lahore Qalandars 59-3

Ben Cutting is hit for four by Samit Patel off the final delivery as he goes for seven

Cutting to Patel, FOUR

Cutting to Dunk, 1 run

Cutting to Dunk, no run

Cutting to Patel, 1 run

Cutting to Patel, no run

Cutting to Dunk, 1 run

Over 8: Lahore Qalandars 52-3

The wheels have fallen off Lahore’s chase. We’ve seen this before

Fawad to Patel, no run

Fawad to Dunk, 1 run

Fawad to Patel, 1 run

Fawad to Hafeez, CAUGHT

Lahore sink further. Muhammad Hafeez edges it straight to Shane Watson at slips off his very first delivery

Fawad to Dunk, 1 run

Fawad to Dunk, no run

Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 49-2

What an over by Hasnain. Two runs and the big, big wicket of Chris Lynn too

Hasnain to Lynn, CAUGHT

Immediate impact for Mohammad Hasnain. Chris Lynn gets a faint edge through to Sarfaraz.

Hasnain to Dunk, 1 run

Hasnain to Lynn, 1 run

Hasnain to Lynn, no run

Hasnain to Lynn, no run

Hasnain to Lynn, no run

Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 47-1

Fawad Ahmed is introduced in the last over of the powerplay and both batsmen hit him through the off for boundaries

Fawad to Dunk, no run

Fawad to Dunk, FOUR

Fawad to Lynn, 1 run

Fawad to Lynn, no run

Fawad to Lynn, FOUR

Fawad to Dunk, 1 run

Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 37-1

Chris Lynn propelling Lahore forward in early stages

Nawaz to Ben Dunk, 1 run

Nawaz to Dunk, no run

Nawaz to Fakhar, CAUGHT

Fakhar Zaman’s struggles continue. He comes down the track and smashes it straight to deep mid-wicket

Nawaz to Fakhar, no run

Nawaz to Lynn, 1 run

Nawaz to Fakhar, 1 run

Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 34-0

Naseem Shah bowls in Chris Lynn twice and is smashed for a six and a four

Naseem to Lynn, no run

Naseem to Lynn, SIX

Naseem to Lynn, FOUR

Naseem to Lynn, no run

Naseem to Lynn, no run

Naseem to Fakhar, 1 run

Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 23-0

Another good over for Lahore Qalandars. Good start so far for them

Nawaz to Lynn, no run

Nawaz to Fakhar, 1 run

Nawaz to Fakhar, FOUR

Nawaz to Lynn, 1 run

Nawaz to Fakhar, 1 run

Nawaz to Fakhar, FOUR

Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 12-0

Chris Lynn greets Naseem Shah by smoking him twice behind point for boundaries

Naseem to Lynn, FOUR

Naseem to Lynn, no run

Naseem to Lynn, FOUR

Naseem to Lynn, no run

Naseem to Fakhar, 1 run

Naseem to Fakhar, no run

Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 3-0

Muhammad Nawaz given the new ball by Sarfaraz Ahmed and he gives away only three runs

Nawaz to Lynn, no run

Nawaz to Fakhar, 1 run

Nawaz to Fakhar, no run

Nawaz to Fakhar, no run

Nawaz to Lynn, 1 run

Nawaz to Fakhar, 1 run

Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Faizan Khan, Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Seekkuge Prasanna, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Afridi and Dilbar Hussain

Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

Quetta, as expected, elect to field after winning the toss.

Quetta Gladiators are two points off the top of the table and will be hoping to increase the distance between them and third-placed Karachi Kings.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, are looking to end their horror losing streak stretching back to last year and will be hoping to get their first points on the table tonight.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Lahore Qalandars-Quetta Gladiators fixture.