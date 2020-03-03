Live Updates – Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date: March 3
Lahore Qalandars are hosting defending champions Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.
Over 12: Lahore Qalandars 86-3
Ben Dunk smashes Ben Dunk back over his head twice. First for a six and then a four on the very next ball
Fawad to Patel, no run
Fawad to Dunk, 1 run
Fawad to Patel, 1 run
Fawad to Dunk, 1 run
Fawad to Dunk, FOUR
Fawad to Dunk, SIX
Over 11: Lahore Qalandars 73-3
Good over for Lahore Qalandars. Samit Patel gets boundaries behind the stumps on both sides of the wicket
Cutting to Patel, FOUR
Cutting to Patel, no run
Cutting to Patel, 2 runs
Cutting to Patel, FOUR
Cutting to Dunk, 1 run
Cutting to Patel, 1 run
Over 10: Lahore Qalandars 61-3|
Lahore in trouble as top-order falls
Fawad to Dunk, no run
Fawad to Dunk, no run
Fawad to Patel, 1 run
Fawad to Patel, no run
Fawad to Patel, no run
Fawad to Dunk, 1 run
Over 9: Lahore Qalandars 59-3
Ben Cutting is hit for four by Samit Patel off the final delivery as he goes for seven
Cutting to Patel, FOUR
Cutting to Dunk, 1 run
Cutting to Dunk, no run
Cutting to Patel, 1 run
Cutting to Patel, no run
Cutting to Dunk, 1 run
Over 8: Lahore Qalandars 52-3
The wheels have fallen off Lahore’s chase. We’ve seen this before
Fawad to Patel, no run
Fawad to Dunk, 1 run
Fawad to Patel, 1 run
Fawad to Hafeez, CAUGHT
Lahore sink further. Muhammad Hafeez edges it straight to Shane Watson at slips off his very first delivery
Fawad to Dunk, 1 run
Fawad to Dunk, no run
Over 7: Lahore Qalandars 49-2
What an over by Hasnain. Two runs and the big, big wicket of Chris Lynn too
Hasnain to Lynn, CAUGHT
Immediate impact for Mohammad Hasnain. Chris Lynn gets a faint edge through to Sarfaraz.
Hasnain to Dunk, 1 run
Hasnain to Lynn, 1 run
Hasnain to Lynn, no run
Hasnain to Lynn, no run
Hasnain to Lynn, no run
Over 6: Lahore Qalandars 47-1
Fawad Ahmed is introduced in the last over of the powerplay and both batsmen hit him through the off for boundaries
Fawad to Dunk, no run
Fawad to Dunk, FOUR
Fawad to Lynn, 1 run
Fawad to Lynn, no run
Fawad to Lynn, FOUR
Fawad to Dunk, 1 run
Over 5: Lahore Qalandars 37-1
Chris Lynn propelling Lahore forward in early stages
Nawaz to Ben Dunk, 1 run
Nawaz to Dunk, no run
Nawaz to Fakhar, CAUGHT
Fakhar Zaman’s struggles continue. He comes down the track and smashes it straight to deep mid-wicket
Nawaz to Fakhar, no run
Nawaz to Lynn, 1 run
Nawaz to Fakhar, 1 run
Over 4: Lahore Qalandars 34-0
Naseem Shah bowls in Chris Lynn twice and is smashed for a six and a four
Naseem to Lynn, no run
Naseem to Lynn, SIX
Naseem to Lynn, FOUR
Naseem to Lynn, no run
Naseem to Lynn, no run
Naseem to Fakhar, 1 run
Over 3: Lahore Qalandars 23-0
Another good over for Lahore Qalandars. Good start so far for them
Nawaz to Lynn, no run
Nawaz to Fakhar, 1 run
Nawaz to Fakhar, FOUR
Nawaz to Lynn, 1 run
Nawaz to Fakhar, 1 run
Nawaz to Fakhar, FOUR
Over 2: Lahore Qalandars 12-0
Chris Lynn greets Naseem Shah by smoking him twice behind point for boundaries
Naseem to Lynn, FOUR
Naseem to Lynn, no run
Naseem to Lynn, FOUR
Naseem to Lynn, no run
Naseem to Fakhar, 1 run
Naseem to Fakhar, no run
Over 1: Lahore Qalandars 3-0
Muhammad Nawaz given the new ball by Sarfaraz Ahmed and he gives away only three runs
Nawaz to Lynn, no run
Nawaz to Fakhar, 1 run
Nawaz to Fakhar, no run
Nawaz to Fakhar, no run
Nawaz to Lynn, 1 run
Nawaz to Fakhar, 1 run
Lahore Qalandars XI: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk (wicketkeeper), Faizan Khan, Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar (captain), Seekkuge Prasanna, Salman Irshad, Shaheen Afridi and Dilbar Hussain
Quetta Gladiators XI: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.
Quetta, as expected, elect to field after winning the toss.
Quetta Gladiators are two points off the top of the table and will be hoping to increase the distance between them and third-placed Karachi Kings.
Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, are looking to end their horror losing streak stretching back to last year and will be hoping to get their first points on the table tonight.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Lahore Qalandars-Quetta Gladiators fixture.