Live Updates – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date: March 6
Karachi Kings square off against Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.
Over 13: Multan Sultans 66-6
What an incredible spell from Imad Wasim. His four overs finish for 2-14
Imad to Tanvir, 1 run
Imad to Tanvir, no run
Imad to Tanvir, no run
Imad to Tanvir, no run
Imad to Tanvir, no run
Imad to Afridi, 1 run
Over 12: Multan Sultans 64-6
Umer Khan gets a wicket in his first over. Khushdil Shah’s innings goes for eight off 17
Umer to Tanvir, no run
Umer to Khushdil, CAUGHT
Umer to Khushdil, wide
Umer to Afridi, 1 run
Umer to Afridi, no run
Umer to Khushdil, 1 run
Umer to Afridi, 1 run
Over 11: Multan Sultans 60-5
Imad Wasim dismisses his counterpart Shan Masood before Shahid Afridi injects some pace into the game
Imad to Afridi, 3 runs
Imad to Afridi, FOUR
Imad to Masood, BOWLED
Imad to Masood, no run
Imad to Masood, no run
Imad to Masood, no run
Over 10: Multan Sultans 53-4
Multan Sultans in deep trouble at halfway mark of their innings
Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run
Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run
Iftikhar to Khushdil, 2 runs
Iftikhar to Masood, 1 run
Iftikhar to Khushdil, 1 run
Iftikhar to Khushdil, 2 runs
Over 9: Multan Sultans 47-4
Imad to Khushdil, 1 run
Imad to Khushdil, no run
Imad to Khushdil, no run
Imad to Masood, 1 run
Imad to Masood, no run
Imad to Masood, no run
Over 8: Multan Sultans 45-4
Even the part-time off-spin of Iftikhar Ahmed is causing Multan issues as he gives away only one run
Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run
Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run
Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run
Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run
Iftikhar to Masood, 1 run
Iftikhar to Masood, no run
Over 7: Multan Sultans 44-4
Karachi Kings are all over Multan Sultans at the moment
Imad to Khushdil, no run
Imad to Masood, 1 run
Imad to Masood, no run
Imad to Khushdil, 1 run
Imad to Bopara, CAUGHT
Imad to Masood, 1 run
Over 6: Multan Sultans 41-3
What an over by Aamer Yamin, even the boundary off the hat-trick ball can’t spoil it
Yamin to Bopara, FOUR
Yamin to Rossouw, CAUGHT
Yamin to Moeen, CAUGHT
Yamin to Moeen, 2 runs
Yamin to Masood, 1 run
Yamin to Moeen, 1 run
Over 5: Multan Sultans 33-1
Karachi Kings keep Multan Sultans in check early on
Jordan to Masood, no run
Jordan to Masood, 2 runs
Jordan to Moeen, 1 run
Jordan to Moeen, 2 runs
Jordan to Moeen, FOUR
Jordan to Moeen, no run
Over 4: Multan Sultans 24-1
Another good over by Aamer Yamin. This is the second game running in which he has given very little away in the powerplay
Yamin to Moeen, 1 run
Yamin to Moeen, no run
Yamin to Masood, 1 run
Yamin to Moeen, 1 run
Yamin to Moeen, FOUR
Yamin to Moeen, no run
Over 3: Multan Sultans 17-1
Action-packed over after a serene start. Moeen Ali smashes a six before Muhammad Amir gets Zeeshan Ashraf
Amir to Ashraf, CAUGHT
Amir to Moeen, 1 run
Amir to Moeen, SIX
Amir to Moeen, no run
Amir to Ashraf, 1 leg bye
Amir to Moeen, 1 run
Over 2: Multan Sultans 8-0
Aamer Yamin gives away just two runs. Pressure on Multan Sultans early on
Yamin to Ashraf, no run
Yamin to Ashraf, no run
Yamin to Ashraf, no run
Yamin to Moeen, 1 run
Yamin to Ashraf, 1 run
Yamin to Ashraf, no run
Over 1: Multan Sultans 6-0
Not much movement on offer but Muhammad Amir keeps it tight in the first over
Amir to Moeen, no run
Amir to Ashraf, 1 run
Amir to Moeen, 3 runs
Amir to Moeen, no run
Amir to Moeen, no run
Amir to Moeen, 2 runs
Karachi Kings XI: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (captain), Chris Jordan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Amir.
Multan Sultans XI: Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Ravi Bopara, Shan Masood (captain), Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan and Imran Tahir.
Here is a look at the pitch. Iss pe winning total kya hoga? Tell us your predictions!#KKvMS #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/mH8uFNMlz7— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 6, 2020
Karachi Kings have won the toss and are bowling first
Both sides head into this game on the back of victories in their previous games.
Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in their last fixture while Multan Sultans registered a 30-run win over defending champions Quetta Gladiators.
Multan beat Karachi when they hosted Imad Wasim’s men in their previous game.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Karachi Kings-Multan Sultans fixture in Lahore.