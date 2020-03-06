Live Updates – Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: March 6

Karachi Kings square off against Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

MULTAN SULTANS



Over 13: Multan Sultans 66-6

What an incredible spell from Imad Wasim. His four overs finish for 2-14

Imad to Tanvir, 1 run

Imad to Tanvir, no run

Imad to Tanvir, no run

Imad to Tanvir, no run

Imad to Tanvir, no run

Imad to Afridi, 1 run

Over 12: Multan Sultans 64-6

Umer Khan gets a wicket in his first over. Khushdil Shah’s innings goes for eight off 17

Umer to Tanvir, no run

Umer to Khushdil, CAUGHT

Umer Khan gets a wicket in his first over. Khushdil Shah’s innings goes for eight off 17

Umer to Khushdil, wide

Umer to Afridi, 1 run

Umer to Afridi, no run

Umer to Khushdil, 1 run

Umer to Afridi, 1 run

Over 11: Multan Sultans 60-5

Imad Wasim dismisses his counterpart Shan Masood before Shahid Afridi injects some pace into the game

Imad to Afridi, 3 runs

Imad to Afridi, FOUR

Imad to Masood, BOWLED

Shan Masood skips down the track but misses it completely and Imad Wasim has his second wicket

Imad to Masood, no run

Imad to Masood, no run

Imad to Masood, no run

Over 10: Multan Sultans 53-4

Multan Sultans in deep trouble at halfway mark of their innings

Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run

Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run

Iftikhar to Khushdil, 2 runs

Iftikhar to Masood, 1 run

Iftikhar to Khushdil, 1 run

Iftikhar to Khushdil, 2 runs

Over 9: Multan Sultans 47-4

Imad to Khushdil, 1 run

Imad to Khushdil, no run

Imad to Khushdil, no run

Imad to Masood, 1 run

Imad to Masood, no run

Imad to Masood, no run

Over 8: Multan Sultans 45-4

Even the part-time off-spin of Iftikhar Ahmed is causing Multan issues as he gives away only one run

Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run

Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run

Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run

Iftikhar to Khushdil, no run

Iftikhar to Masood, 1 run

Iftikhar to Masood, no run

Over 7: Multan Sultans 44-4

Karachi Kings are all over Multan Sultans at the moment

Imad to Khushdil, no run

Imad to Masood, 1 run

Imad to Masood, no run

Imad to Khushdil, 1 run

Imad to Bopara, CAUGHT

The captain has an instant impact. Ravi Bopara nicks it through to the keeper to be dismissed for four off two

Imad to Masood, 1 run

Over 6: Multan Sultans 41-3

What an over by Aamer Yamin, even the boundary off the hat-trick ball can’t spoil it

Yamin to Bopara, FOUR

Yamin to Rossouw, CAUGHT

Rilee Rossouw goes for a golden duck as Karachi Kings take a great review

Yamin to Moeen, CAUGHT

Chris Jordan takes an incredible low catch to dismiss his compatriot Moeen Ali

Yamin to Moeen, 2 runs

Yamin to Masood, 1 run

Yamin to Moeen, 1 run

Over 5: Multan Sultans 33-1

Karachi Kings keep Multan Sultans in check early on

Jordan to Masood, no run

Jordan to Masood, 2 runs

Jordan to Moeen, 1 run

Jordan to Moeen, 2 runs

Jordan to Moeen, FOUR

Jordan to Moeen, no run

Over 4: Multan Sultans 24-1

Another good over by Aamer Yamin. This is the second game running in which he has given very little away in the powerplay

Yamin to Moeen, 1 run

Yamin to Moeen, no run

Yamin to Masood, 1 run

Yamin to Moeen, 1 run

Yamin to Moeen, FOUR

Yamin to Moeen, no run

Over 3: Multan Sultans 17-1

Action-packed over after a serene start. Moeen Ali smashes a six before Muhammad Amir gets Zeeshan Ashraf

Amir to Ashraf, CAUGHT

The pressure delivers a wicket. Zeeshan Ashraf fails to clear mid-off and Multan lose their first wicket

Amir to Moeen, 1 run

Amir to Moeen, SIX

Amir to Moeen, no run

Amir to Ashraf, 1 leg bye

Amir to Moeen, 1 run

Over 2: Multan Sultans 8-0

Aamer Yamin gives away just two runs. Pressure on Multan Sultans early on

Yamin to Ashraf, no run

Yamin to Ashraf, no run

Yamin to Ashraf, no run

Yamin to Moeen, 1 run

Yamin to Ashraf, 1 run

Yamin to Ashraf, no run

Over 1: Multan Sultans 6-0

Not much movement on offer but Muhammad Amir keeps it tight in the first over

Amir to Moeen, no run

Amir to Ashraf, 1 run

Amir to Moeen, 3 runs

Amir to Moeen, no run

Amir to Moeen, no run

Amir to Moeen, 2 runs

Karachi Kings XI: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (captain), Chris Jordan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Umer Khan, Aamer Yamin and Mohammad Amir.

Multan Sultans XI: Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Ravi Bopara, Shan Masood (captain), Moeen Ali, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Sohail Tanvir, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan and Imran Tahir.

Here is a look at the pitch. Iss pe winning total kya hoga? Tell us your predictions!#KKvMS #HBLPSLV pic.twitter.com/mH8uFNMlz7 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 6, 2020

Karachi Kings have won the toss and are bowling first

Both sides head into this game on the back of victories in their previous games.

Karachi Kings defeated Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in their last fixture while Multan Sultans registered a 30-run win over defending champions Quetta Gladiators.

Multan beat Karachi when they hosted Imad Wasim’s men in their previous game.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Karachi Kings-Multan Sultans fixture in Lahore.