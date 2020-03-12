Live Updates – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

Date: March 12

Venue: National Stadium of Karachi



Karachi Kings are playing Lahore Qalandars in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at the National Stadium of Karachi on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES

Karachi Kings

Over 11: Karachi Kings 92-0 (59 runs needed in 54 balls)

Sharjeel Khan with a typically effortless flick over mid-wicket for six to greet the returning Shaheen Shah Afridi

Shaheen to Babar, 1 run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, 1 run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, SIX

Shaheen to Babar, 1 run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, 1 run

Over 10: Karachi Kings 82-0 (70 runs needed in 60 balls)

Karachi Kings cantering towards comfortable win against Lahore

Rauf to Sharjeel, 1 run

Rauf to Babar, 1 run

Rauf to Sharjeel, 1 run

Rauf to Sharjeel, no run

Rauf to Babar, 1 run

Rauf to Babar, FOUR

Over 9: Karachi Kings 74-0 (77 runs needed in 66 balls)

Sharjeel Khan helps a poor delivery for four but a good over other than that by David Wiese

Wiese to Sharjeel, no run

Wiese to Sharjeel, FOUR

Wiese to Babar Azam, 1 run

Wiese to Sharjeel, 1 run

Wiese to Babar, 1 run

Wiese to Babar, no run

Over 8: Karachi Kings 68-0 (83 runs needed in 72 balls)

Sharjeel Khan smashes a huge six off Hafeez who was brought into the attack by the Qalandars

Hafeez to Sharjeel, no run

Hafeez to Babar, 1 run

Hafeez to Sharjeel, 1 run

Hafeez to Sharjeel, SIX

Hafeez to Babar, 1 run

Hafeez to Sharjeel, 1 run

Over 7: Karachi Kings 58-0 (93 runs needed in 78 balls)

David Wiese with a tight over but Karachi are comfortable at the moment

Wiese to Sharjeel, 1 run

Wiese to Sharjeel, no run

Wiese to Sharjeel, wide

Wiese to Babar, 1 run

Wiese to Sharjeel, 1 run

Wiese to Sharjeel, no run

Wiese to Babar, 1 run

Over 6: Karachi Kings 52-0

Sharjeel Khan is dropped twice in that over. Lahore aren’t helping themselves

Rauf to Babar, 1 run

Rauf to Sharjeel, 1 run

Rauf to Sharjeel, FOUR

Rauf to Sharjeel, no run

Rauf to Babar, 1 run

Rauf to Babar, FOUR

Over 5: Karachi Kings 41-0

Strong start for Karachi Kings in simple chase

Dilbar to Babar, 1 run

Dilbar to Babar, no run

Dilbar to Sharjeel, 1 run

Dilbar to Sharjeel, no run

Dilbar to Sharjeel, SIX

Dilbar to Sharjeel, 1 no ball

Over 4: Karachi Kings 32-0

Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam are a mismatch in terms of fitness and running between the wickets, and it almost costs Karachi Kings

Patel to Sharjeel, 1 run

Patel to Sharjeel, 2 runs

Patel to Babar, 1 run

Patel to Sharjeel, 1 run

Patel to Sharjeel, no run

Patel to Babar, 1 run

Over 3: Karachi Kings 26-0

Babar Azam shows why he is the best T20 batsman in the world. Carves Shaheen Afridi thrice to the boundary through the off

Shaheen to Babar, 1 run

Shaheen to Babar, FOUR

Shaheen to Babar, no run

Shaheen to Babar, FOUR

Shaheen to Babar, no run

Shaheen to Babar, FOUR

Over 2: Karachi Kings 13-0

Both batsmen greet Samit Patel with boundaries as Karachi get lift-off

Patel to Babar, 1 run

Patel to Babar, FOUR

Patel to Sharjeel, 1 run

Patel to Sharjeel, FOUR

Patel to Babar, 1 run

Patel to Sharjeel, 1 run

Over 1: Karachi Kings 1-0

Just one run off the first over but Karachi can afford to take their time

Shaheen to Sharjeel, 1 run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run

Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run

Karachi Kings given a modest 151-run target by the Qalandars.

LAHORE QALANDARS

Over 20: Lahore Qalandars 150-5

Karachi do really well to restrict Lahore to 150

Jordan to Wiese, 1 run

Jordan to Wiese, 2 runs

Jordan to Hafeez, 1 run

Jordan to Wiese, 1 run

Jordan to Wiese, no run

Jordan to Hafeez, 1 run

Over 19: Lahore Qalandars 144-5

Muhammad Amir finishes his four overs for 0-30

Amir to Wiese, no run

Amir to Hafeez, 1 run

Amir to Wiese, 1 leg bye

Amir to Hafeez, 1 run

Amir to Hafeez, FOUR

Amir to Hafeez, wide

Amir to Wiese, 1 run

Over 18: Lahore Qalandars 135-5

Chris Jordan delivers a masterclass in death bowling. Four runs and a wicket in that over

Jordan to Hafeez, no run

Jordan to Wiese, 1 leg bye

Jordan to Hafeez, 1 run

Jordan to Hafeez, no run

Jordan to Patel, CAUGHT

Chris Jordan gets his compatriot and Samit Patel’s painful innings comes to an end for five off nine

Jordan to Patel, 2 runs

Over 17: Lahore Qalandars 131-4

Muhammad Amir is expensive as Hafeez takes a liking to the ball angling away from him

Amir to Patel, 1 run

Amir to Hafeez, 1 run

Amir to Hafeez, FOUR

Amir to Hafeez, no run

Amir to Hafeez, 2 runs

Amir to Hafeez, 2 runs

Over 16: Lahore Qalandars 121-4

Muhammad Hafeez with a classy chip over cover that goes for a maximum

Asif to Hafeez, 1 run

Asif to Patel, 1 run

Asif to Patel, no run

Asif to Patel, no run

Asif to Hafeez, 1 run

Asif to Hafeez, SIX

Over 15: Lahore Qalandars 112-4

Lahore lose all momentum as wickets fall

Iqbal to Hafeez, no run

Iqbal to Patel, 1 run

Iqbal to Hafeez, 1 run

Iqbal to Patel, 1 run

Iqbal to Patel, no run

Iqbal to Akhtar, OUT

Arshad Iqbal is enjoying himself tonight. Another big wicket for the youngster as he dismisses Lahore’s captain for 68 off 49

Over 14: Lahore Qalandars 108-3

Sohail Akhtar is playing a gem of a knock. Dances down the track and smashes Usama Mir back over his head for a massive six

Mir to Akhtar, 1 run

Mir to Akhtar, SIX

Mir to Hafeez, 1 run

Mir to Akhtar, 1 run

Mir to Akhtar, no run

Mir to Akhtar, 2 runs

Over 13: Lahore Qalandars 97-3

Umaid Asif with a successful over as Karachi peg back Lahore

Asif to Hafeez, no run

Asif to Hafeez, 2 runs

Asif to Hafeez, FOUR

Asif to Akhtar, 1 run

Asif to Dunk, CAUGHT

He was looking a shadow of the man that blew away Karachi at the Gaddafi and Ben Dunk goes for nine off 14

Umaid to Dunk, no run

Over 12: Lahore Qalandars 90-2

Seven runs off Chris Jordan’s over. Ben Dunk isn’t quite middling it yet

Jordan to Dunk, 1 run

Jordan to Dunk, no run

Jordan to Akhtar, 1 run

Jordan to Akhtar, FOUR

Jordan to Dunk, 1 run

Jordan to Dunk, no run

Over 11: Lahore Qalandars 83-2

Another good over by Arshad Iqbal, who has justified his inclusion in the side tonight so far

Arshad to Dunk, 1 run

Arshad to Akhtar, 1 run

Arshad to Akhtar, wide

Arshad to Akhtar, no run

Arshad to Dunk, 1 run

Arshad to Dunk, no run

Arshad to Akhtar, 1 run

Over 10: Lahore Qalandars 78-2

Lahore set platform for strong late onslaught

Usama to Dunk, FOUR

Usama to Dunk, no run

Usama to Dunk, no run

Usama to Dunk, no run

Usama to Akhtar, 1 run

Usama to Dunk, 1 run

Over 9.0: Lahore Qalandars 72-2

What an over by Arshad Iqbal. Sohail Akhtar edges him for a boundary but he get Lynn and gives away only seven

Arshad to Akhtar, no run

Arshad to Lynn, CAUGHT

Arshad Iqbal will never forget this moment. He has gotten the big wicket of Chris Lynn

Arshad to Akhtar , 1 run

Arshad to Lynn, 1 run

Arshad to Akhtar , 1 run

Arshad to Akhtar , FOUR

Over 8.0: Lahore Qalandars 65-1

Usama Mir gives away six runs in his first over as Sohail Akhtar sweeps him four

Usama to Akhtar , 1 run

Usama to Akhtar , FOUR

Usama to Akhtar , no run

Usama to Akhtar , no run

Usama to Akhtar , no run

Usama to Lynn, 1 run

Over 7.0: Lahore Qalandars 59-1

Sohail Akhtar spoils what was a really good over with a maximum off the final delivery

Imad to Akhtar, SIX

Imad to Akhtar, no run

Imad to Akhtar, no run

Imad to Lynn, 1 run

Imad to Lynn, 2 runs

Imad to Akhtar , 1 run

Over 6.0: Lahore Qalandars 49-1

It was the perfect powerplay for Lahore Qalandars until Fakhar Zaman chopped it onto his stumps

Umaid to Fakhar, BOWLED

Fakhar Zaman bottom edges a pull onto his stumps. He is distraught but Karachi erupts

Umaid to Fakhar, FOUR

Umaid to Fakhar, wide

Umaid to Sohail, 1 run

Umaid to Sohail, 2 runs

Umaid to Sohail, FOUR

Umaid to Sohail, no run

Over 5.0: Lahore Qalandars 37-0

Lahore Qalandars off to solid start in Karachi

Jordan to Sohail, 1 run

Jordan to Fakhar, 1 run

Jordan to Sohail, 1 run

Jordan to Fakhar, 1 run

Jordan to Fakhar, no run

Jordan to Fakhar, FOUR

Over 4.0: Lahore Qalandars 29-0

Umaid Asif with only six runs in his first over. Would have been three but for some sloppy fielding in the deep

Umaid to Fakhar, 1 run

Umaid to Fakhar, no run

Umaid to Sohail, 1 run

Umaid to Sohail, no run

Umaid to Sohail, no run

Umaid to Sohail, FOUR

Over 3.0: Lahore Qalandars 23-0

Much better over from Muhammad Amir. Only three singles off it

Amir to Sohail , 1 run

Amir to Sohail , no run

Amir to Fakhar, 1 run

Amir to Fakhar, no run

Amir to Fakhar, no run

Amir to Sohail , 1 run

Over 2.0: Lahore Qalandars 20-0

Expensive over by Imad Wasim as both batsmen hit him for fours

Imad to Sohail , 1 run

Imad to Sohail , no run

Imad to Fakhar, 1 run

Imad to Fakhar, FOUR

Imad to Sohail , 1 run

Imad to Sohail , FOUR

Over 1.0: Lahore Qalandars 9-0

Muhammad Amir is hit through the offside for two boundaries and Karachi Kings lose their review too

Amir to Sohail, 1 run

Amir to Sohail, no run

Amir to Sohail, FOUR

Amir to Sohail, FOUR

Amir to Sohail, no run

Amir to Sohail, no run

Karachi Kings have elected to field first after winning the toss against Lahore Qalandars.

Hosts Kings take on arch-rivals Qalandars, who have climbed up the table with four wins in five games.

Karachi were overwhelmed by Lahore when the two sides last clashed, with Ben Dunk scoring an unbeaten 99 to guide his side home.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fixture between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.