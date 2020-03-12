Live Updates – Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars
Date: March 12
Venue: National Stadium of Karachi
Karachi Kings are playing Lahore Qalandars in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at the National Stadium of Karachi on Thursday.
Over 11: Karachi Kings 92-0 (59 runs needed in 54 balls)
Sharjeel Khan with a typically effortless flick over mid-wicket for six to greet the returning Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen to Babar, 1 run
Shaheen to Sharjeel, 1 run
Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run
Shaheen to Sharjeel, SIX
Shaheen to Babar, 1 run
Shaheen to Sharjeel, 1 run
Over 10: Karachi Kings 82-0 (70 runs needed in 60 balls)
Karachi Kings cantering towards comfortable win against Lahore
Rauf to Sharjeel, 1 run
Rauf to Babar, 1 run
Rauf to Sharjeel, 1 run
Rauf to Sharjeel, no run
Rauf to Babar, 1 run
Rauf to Babar, FOUR
Over 9: Karachi Kings 74-0 (77 runs needed in 66 balls)
Sharjeel Khan helps a poor delivery for four but a good over other than that by David Wiese
Wiese to Sharjeel, no run
Wiese to Sharjeel, FOUR
Wiese to Babar Azam, 1 run
Wiese to Sharjeel, 1 run
Wiese to Babar, 1 run
Wiese to Babar, no run
Over 8: Karachi Kings 68-0 (83 runs needed in 72 balls)
Sharjeel Khan smashes a huge six off Hafeez who was brought into the attack by the Qalandars
Hafeez to Sharjeel, no run
Hafeez to Babar, 1 run
Hafeez to Sharjeel, 1 run
Hafeez to Sharjeel, SIX
Hafeez to Babar, 1 run
Hafeez to Sharjeel, 1 run
Over 7: Karachi Kings 58-0 (93 runs needed in 78 balls)
David Wiese with a tight over but Karachi are comfortable at the moment
Wiese to Sharjeel, 1 run
Wiese to Sharjeel, no run
Wiese to Sharjeel, wide
Wiese to Babar, 1 run
Wiese to Sharjeel, 1 run
Wiese to Sharjeel, no run
Wiese to Babar, 1 run
Over 6: Karachi Kings 52-0
Sharjeel Khan is dropped twice in that over. Lahore aren’t helping themselves
Rauf to Babar, 1 run
Rauf to Sharjeel, 1 run
Rauf to Sharjeel, FOUR
Rauf to Sharjeel, no run
Rauf to Babar, 1 run
Rauf to Babar, FOUR
Over 5: Karachi Kings 41-0
Strong start for Karachi Kings in simple chase
Dilbar to Babar, 1 run
Dilbar to Babar, no run
Dilbar to Sharjeel, 1 run
Dilbar to Sharjeel, no run
Dilbar to Sharjeel, SIX
Dilbar to Sharjeel, 1 no ball
Over 4: Karachi Kings 32-0
Sharjeel Khan and Babar Azam are a mismatch in terms of fitness and running between the wickets, and it almost costs Karachi Kings
Patel to Sharjeel, 1 run
Patel to Sharjeel, 2 runs
Patel to Babar, 1 run
Patel to Sharjeel, 1 run
Patel to Sharjeel, no run
Patel to Babar, 1 run
Over 3: Karachi Kings 26-0
Babar Azam shows why he is the best T20 batsman in the world. Carves Shaheen Afridi thrice to the boundary through the off
Shaheen to Babar, 1 run
Shaheen to Babar, FOUR
Shaheen to Babar, no run
Shaheen to Babar, FOUR
Shaheen to Babar, no run
Shaheen to Babar, FOUR
Over 2: Karachi Kings 13-0
Both batsmen greet Samit Patel with boundaries as Karachi get lift-off
Patel to Babar, 1 run
Patel to Babar, FOUR
Patel to Sharjeel, 1 run
Patel to Sharjeel, FOUR
Patel to Babar, 1 run
Patel to Sharjeel, 1 run
Over 1: Karachi Kings 1-0
Just one run off the first over but Karachi can afford to take their time
Shaheen to Sharjeel, 1 run
Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run
Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run
Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run
Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run
Shaheen to Sharjeel, no run
Karachi Kings given a modest 151-run target by the Qalandars.
Over 20: Lahore Qalandars 150-5
Karachi do really well to restrict Lahore to 150
Jordan to Wiese, 1 run
Jordan to Wiese, 2 runs
Jordan to Hafeez, 1 run
Jordan to Wiese, 1 run
Jordan to Wiese, no run
Jordan to Hafeez, 1 run
Over 19: Lahore Qalandars 144-5
Muhammad Amir finishes his four overs for 0-30
Amir to Wiese, no run
Amir to Hafeez, 1 run
Amir to Wiese, 1 leg bye
Amir to Hafeez, 1 run
Amir to Hafeez, FOUR
Amir to Hafeez, wide
Amir to Wiese, 1 run
Over 18: Lahore Qalandars 135-5
Chris Jordan delivers a masterclass in death bowling. Four runs and a wicket in that over
Jordan to Hafeez, no run
Jordan to Wiese, 1 leg bye
Jordan to Hafeez, 1 run
Jordan to Hafeez, no run
Jordan to Patel, CAUGHT
Chris Jordan gets his compatriot and Samit Patel’s painful innings comes to an end for five off nine
Jordan to Patel, 2 runs
Over 17: Lahore Qalandars 131-4
Muhammad Amir is expensive as Hafeez takes a liking to the ball angling away from him
Amir to Patel, 1 run
Amir to Hafeez, 1 run
Amir to Hafeez, FOUR
Amir to Hafeez, no run
Amir to Hafeez, 2 runs
Amir to Hafeez, 2 runs
Over 16: Lahore Qalandars 121-4
Muhammad Hafeez with a classy chip over cover that goes for a maximum
Asif to Hafeez, 1 run
Asif to Patel, 1 run
Asif to Patel, no run
Asif to Patel, no run
Asif to Hafeez, 1 run
Asif to Hafeez, SIX
Over 15: Lahore Qalandars 112-4
Lahore lose all momentum as wickets fall
Iqbal to Hafeez, no run
Iqbal to Patel, 1 run
Iqbal to Hafeez, 1 run
Iqbal to Patel, 1 run
Iqbal to Patel, no run
Iqbal to Akhtar, OUT
Arshad Iqbal is enjoying himself tonight. Another big wicket for the youngster as he dismisses Lahore’s captain for 68 off 49
Over 14: Lahore Qalandars 108-3
Sohail Akhtar is playing a gem of a knock. Dances down the track and smashes Usama Mir back over his head for a massive six
Mir to Akhtar, 1 run
Mir to Akhtar, SIX
Mir to Hafeez, 1 run
Mir to Akhtar, 1 run
Mir to Akhtar, no run
Mir to Akhtar, 2 runs
Over 13: Lahore Qalandars 97-3
Umaid Asif with a successful over as Karachi peg back Lahore
Asif to Hafeez, no run
Asif to Hafeez, 2 runs
Asif to Hafeez, FOUR
Asif to Akhtar, 1 run
Asif to Dunk, CAUGHT
He was looking a shadow of the man that blew away Karachi at the Gaddafi and Ben Dunk goes for nine off 14
Umaid to Dunk, no run
Over 12: Lahore Qalandars 90-2
Seven runs off Chris Jordan’s over. Ben Dunk isn’t quite middling it yet
Jordan to Dunk, 1 run
Jordan to Dunk, no run
Jordan to Akhtar, 1 run
Jordan to Akhtar, FOUR
Jordan to Dunk, 1 run
Jordan to Dunk, no run
Over 11: Lahore Qalandars 83-2
Another good over by Arshad Iqbal, who has justified his inclusion in the side tonight so far
Arshad to Dunk, 1 run
Arshad to Akhtar, 1 run
Arshad to Akhtar, wide
Arshad to Akhtar, no run
Arshad to Dunk, 1 run
Arshad to Dunk, no run
Arshad to Akhtar, 1 run
Over 10: Lahore Qalandars 78-2
Lahore set platform for strong late onslaught
Usama to Dunk, FOUR
Usama to Dunk, no run
Usama to Dunk, no run
Usama to Dunk, no run
Usama to Akhtar, 1 run
Usama to Dunk, 1 run
Over 9.0: Lahore Qalandars 72-2
What an over by Arshad Iqbal. Sohail Akhtar edges him for a boundary but he get Lynn and gives away only seven
Arshad to Akhtar, no run
Arshad to Lynn, CAUGHT
Arshad Iqbal will never forget this moment. He has gotten the big wicket of Chris Lynn
Arshad to Akhtar , 1 run
Arshad to Lynn, 1 run
Arshad to Akhtar , 1 run
Arshad to Akhtar , FOUR
Over 8.0: Lahore Qalandars 65-1
Usama Mir gives away six runs in his first over as Sohail Akhtar sweeps him four
Usama to Akhtar , 1 run
Usama to Akhtar , FOUR
Usama to Akhtar , no run
Usama to Akhtar , no run
Usama to Akhtar , no run
Usama to Lynn, 1 run
Over 7.0: Lahore Qalandars 59-1
Sohail Akhtar spoils what was a really good over with a maximum off the final delivery
Imad to Akhtar, SIX
Imad to Akhtar, no run
Imad to Akhtar, no run
Imad to Lynn, 1 run
Imad to Lynn, 2 runs
Imad to Akhtar , 1 run
Over 6.0: Lahore Qalandars 49-1
It was the perfect powerplay for Lahore Qalandars until Fakhar Zaman chopped it onto his stumps
Umaid to Fakhar, BOWLED
Fakhar Zaman bottom edges a pull onto his stumps. He is distraught but Karachi erupts
Umaid to Fakhar, FOUR
Umaid to Fakhar, wide
Umaid to Sohail, 1 run
Umaid to Sohail, 2 runs
Umaid to Sohail, FOUR
Umaid to Sohail, no run
Over 5.0: Lahore Qalandars 37-0
Lahore Qalandars off to solid start in Karachi
Jordan to Sohail, 1 run
Jordan to Fakhar, 1 run
Jordan to Sohail, 1 run
Jordan to Fakhar, 1 run
Jordan to Fakhar, no run
Jordan to Fakhar, FOUR
Over 4.0: Lahore Qalandars 29-0
Umaid Asif with only six runs in his first over. Would have been three but for some sloppy fielding in the deep
Umaid to Fakhar, 1 run
Umaid to Fakhar, no run
Umaid to Sohail, 1 run
Umaid to Sohail, no run
Umaid to Sohail, no run
Umaid to Sohail, FOUR
Over 3.0: Lahore Qalandars 23-0
Much better over from Muhammad Amir. Only three singles off it
Amir to Sohail , 1 run
Amir to Sohail , no run
Amir to Fakhar, 1 run
Amir to Fakhar, no run
Amir to Fakhar, no run
Amir to Sohail , 1 run
Over 2.0: Lahore Qalandars 20-0
Expensive over by Imad Wasim as both batsmen hit him for fours
Imad to Sohail , 1 run
Imad to Sohail , no run
Imad to Fakhar, 1 run
Imad to Fakhar, FOUR
Imad to Sohail , 1 run
Imad to Sohail , FOUR
Over 1.0: Lahore Qalandars 9-0
Muhammad Amir is hit through the offside for two boundaries and Karachi Kings lose their review too
Amir to Sohail, 1 run
Amir to Sohail, no run
Amir to Sohail, FOUR
Amir to Sohail, FOUR
Amir to Sohail, no run
Amir to Sohail, no run
Karachi Kings have elected to field first after winning the toss against Lahore Qalandars.
Hosts Kings take on arch-rivals Qalandars, who have climbed up the table with four wins in five games.
Karachi were overwhelmed by Lahore when the two sides last clashed, with Ben Dunk scoring an unbeaten 99 to guide his side home.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the fixture between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars.