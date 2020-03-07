Live Updates – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Date: March 7

Islamabad United are hosting Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

LIVE UPDATES

ISLAMABAD UNITED

Over 6: Islamabad United 59-2

Great powerplay for Islamabad United

Malik to Munro, no run

Malik to Shadab, 1 run

Malik to Shadab, FOUR

Malik to Shadab, no run

Malik to Shadab, SIX

Malik to Shadab, no run

Over 5: Islamabad United 48-2

Swift start for Islamabad despite early wickets

Hasan to Shadab, 1 run

Hasan to Shadab, FOUR

Hasan to Munro, 1 run

Hasan to Shadab, 1 run

Hasan to Shadab, no run

Hasan to Rizwan, BOWLED

Hasan Ali strikes first ball and Rizwan Hussain has to walk back

Over 4: Islamabad United 41-1

Colin Munro sends Shoaib Malik into the stands but the off-spinner does well to bowl five dot balls in it

Malik to Rizwan, no run

Malik to Munro, no run

Malik to Munro, no run

Malik to Munro, no run

Malik to Munro, SIX

Malik to Munro, no run

Over 3: Islamabad United 35-1

Peshawar aren’t helping themselves. Both these batsmen have been dropped and Colin Munro seems in the mood to punish them for it

Rahat to Munro, 1 run

Rahat to Munro, FOUR

Rahat to Munro, FOUR

Rahat to Rizwan, 1 run

Rahat to Rizwan, no run

Rahat to Rizwan, FOUR

Over 2: Islamabad United 21-1

Spin into the attack and Shoaib Malik bowls a decent over

Malik to Munro, 2 runs

Malik to Munro, no run

Malik to Munro, 2 runs

Malik to Munro, no run

Malik to Munro, 2 runs

Malilk to Munro, 4 byes

Over 1: Islamabad United 11-1

Everything’s happening in the first over. A six, a wicket and then four overthrows as 11 runs and a wicket come in it

Rahat to Ronchi, 5 runs

Rahat to Ronchi, CAUGHT

Rahat to Ronchi, no run

Rahat to Ronchi, SIX

Rahat Ali given the new ball and he delivers straight away, getting the big wicket of Luke Ronchi

Rahat to Ronchi, no run

Rahat to Ronchi, no run

Peshawar Zalmi have chosen to bowl first after winning the toss

Islamabad United are heading into this fixture on the back of a 71-run win over Lahore Qalandars while Peshawar Zalmi registered a 30-run win over Quetta Gladiators.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Islamabad United-Peshawar Zalmi fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.