Live Updates – Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Date: March 7
Islamabad United are hosting Peshawar Zalmi in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.
Over 6: Islamabad United 59-2
Great powerplay for Islamabad United
Malik to Munro, no run
Malik to Shadab, 1 run
Malik to Shadab, FOUR
Malik to Shadab, no run
Malik to Shadab, SIX
Malik to Shadab, no run
Over 5: Islamabad United 48-2
Swift start for Islamabad despite early wickets
Hasan to Shadab, 1 run
Hasan to Shadab, FOUR
Hasan to Munro, 1 run
Hasan to Shadab, 1 run
Hasan to Shadab, no run
Hasan to Rizwan, BOWLED
Hasan Ali strikes first ball and Rizwan Hussain has to walk back
Over 4: Islamabad United 41-1
Colin Munro sends Shoaib Malik into the stands but the off-spinner does well to bowl five dot balls in it
Malik to Rizwan, no run
Malik to Munro, no run
Malik to Munro, no run
Malik to Munro, no run
Malik to Munro, SIX
Malik to Munro, no run
Over 3: Islamabad United 35-1
Peshawar aren’t helping themselves. Both these batsmen have been dropped and Colin Munro seems in the mood to punish them for it
Rahat to Munro, 1 run
Rahat to Munro, FOUR
Rahat to Munro, FOUR
Rahat to Rizwan, 1 run
Rahat to Rizwan, no run
Rahat to Rizwan, FOUR
Over 2: Islamabad United 21-1
Spin into the attack and Shoaib Malik bowls a decent over
Malik to Munro, 2 runs
Malik to Munro, no run
Malik to Munro, 2 runs
Malik to Munro, no run
Malik to Munro, 2 runs
Malilk to Munro, 4 byes
Over 1: Islamabad United 11-1
Everything’s happening in the first over. A six, a wicket and then four overthrows as 11 runs and a wicket come in it
Rahat to Ronchi, 5 runs
Rahat to Ronchi, CAUGHT
Rahat to Ronchi, no run
Rahat to Ronchi, SIX
Rahat Ali given the new ball and he delivers straight away, getting the big wicket of Luke Ronchi
Rahat to Ronchi, no run
Rahat to Ronchi, no run
Peshawar Zalmi have chosen to bowl first after winning the toss
Islamabad United are heading into this fixture on the back of a 71-run win over Lahore Qalandars while Peshawar Zalmi registered a 30-run win over Quetta Gladiators.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Islamabad United-Peshawar Zalmi fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.