Live Updates – Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020

Fixture: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Date: March 08

Islamabad United are hosting Multan Sultans in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

LIVE UPDATES

The toss is delayed due to wet outfield. There will be an inspection at 2pm.

Islamabad United are heading into the fixture on the back of a seven-run defeat under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method against Peshawar Zalmi while Multan Sultans’ previous game against Karachi Kings was abandoned due to rain.

Islamabad will be looking to complete the double over Multan after registering an eight-wicket victory over Shan Masood’s men thanks to a 74-run knock by Luke Ronchi earlier in the tournament.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Islamabad United-Multan Sultans fixture in Rawalpindi.