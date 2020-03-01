Sunday, March 1, 2020  | 5 Rajab, 1441
HOME > Cricket

Live Updates – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – PSL 5

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Posted: Mar 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Live Updates – Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Series: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
Date: March 01

Islamabad United are squaring off against Karachi Kings in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 fixture at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

LIVE UPDATES

Islamabad United’s previous fixture, against Peshawar Zalmi in Pindi, was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Karachi Kings come into the game on the back of two defeats after losing their games against Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans, while Islamabad United also tasted defeat in their last completed fixture against Quetta.

Islamabad have the head-to-head advantage against Karachi, winning eight of their 12 fixtures and losing only four.

Yesterday, Rilee Rossouw struck the fastest-ever PSL century to help Multan Sultans beat defending champions Quetta by 30 runs.

Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Islamabad United and Karachi Kings in Rawalpindi.

Islamabad United karachi kings pakistan super league
 
