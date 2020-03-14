Live – Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United – PSL 5

Tournament: Pakistan Super League 2020
Fixture: Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United
Date: March 14
Venue: National Stadium of Karachi
Karachi Kings are taking on Islamabad United in their Pakistan Super League 2020 fixture at the National Stadium of Karachi on Saturday.
Over 5: Karachi Kings 60-1 (77 runs needed off 90 balls)
Karachi Kings off to flier thanks to Sharjeel Khan’s cameo
Akif to Sharjeel, LBW
Sharjeel Khan’s superb cameo comes to an end but still an incredible 37 off only 14
Akif to Babar, 1 run
Akif to Babar, FOUR
Akif to Babar, no run
Akif to Babar, 1 wide
Akif to Babar, 2 runs
Akif to Sharjeel, 1 run
Over 4: Karachi Kings 51-0 (86 runs needed off 96 balls)
Babar Azam gets into the act now with two boundaries off Rumman Raees’s first over
Raees to Babar, FOUR
Raees to Babar, FOUR
Raees to Babar, no run
Raees to Babar, no run
Raees to Babar, no run
Raees to Babar, no run
Over 3: Karachi Kings 43-0 (94 runs needed off 102 balls)
Akif Javed’s good over is spoiled by another boundary by Sharjeel off the final delivery
Akif to Sharjeel, FOUR
Akif to Sharjeel, no run
Akif to Sharjeel, no run
Akif to Babar, 1 run
Akif to Babar, 1 wide
Akif to Babar, no run
Akif to Babar, 1 wide
Akif to Babar, no run
Akif to Babar, 1 wide
Over 2: Karachi Kings 35-0 (102 runs needed off 108 balls)
Sharjeel Khan is in no mood to hang around tonight. Two more sixes in that over as Sharjeel targets square leg
Gohar to Sharjeel, no run
Gohar to Sharjeel, SIX
Gohar to Sharjeel, SIX
Gohar to Babar, 1 run
Gohar to Babar, no run
Gohar to Babar, 2 runs
Over 1: Karachi Kings 20-0 (117 runs needed off 114 balls)
Nightmare start for Islamabad United. Two sixes, two fours and a lost review as Sharjeel lays into Musa
Musa to Sharjeel, SIX
Musa to Sharjeel, FOUR
Musa to Sharjeel, no run
Musa to Sharjeel, FOUR
Musa to Sharjeel, no run
Musa to Sharjeel, SIX
Islamabad United have set a gettable target of 137 runs for Karachi Kings to chase.
Over 20: Islamabad United 136-6
Karachi rotate their bowlers well to restrict Islamabad to 136
Jordan to Gohar, 2 runs
Jordan to Gohar, FOUR
Jordan to Gohar, 2 runs
Jordan to Ashraf, 1 run
Jordan to Ashraf, 2 runs
Jordan to Gohar, 1 run
Over 19: Islamabad United 124-6
Good over by Muhammad Amir, who finishes without a wicket but gives only 0-28
Amir to Gohar, 1 run
Amir to Gohar, 2 runs
Amir to Gohar, no run
Amir to Ashraf, 1 run
Amir to Ashraf, 1 wide
Amir to Gohar, 1 run
Amir to Ashraf, 1 run
Over 18: Islamabad United 117-6
Chris Jordan is smashed for a boundary first ball but comes back strongly
Jordan to Gohar, no run
Jordan to Gohar, no run
Jordan to Ashraf, 1 run
Jordan to Ashraf, 1 run, INGRAM RUN OUT
Colin Ingram is run-out as they try to pinch a second. Islamabad would do well to cross 140 now
Jordan to Ingram, 1 run
Jordan to Ingram, FOUR
Over 17: Islamabad United 110-5
Good over by Muhammad Amir and a strong LBW shout is turned down but DRS shows Faheem ashraf would have been out had they reviewed
Amir to Ingram, 1 run
Amir to Ashraf, 1 run
Amir to Ingram, 1 run
Amir to Ashraf, 1 run
Amir to Ingram, 1 run
Amir to Ashraf, 1 run
Over 16: Islamabad United 104-5
Islamabad United are struggling to middle anything at the moment. Just four off the over
Iftikhar to Ashraf, 1 run
Iftikhar to Ashraf, no run
Iftikhar to Ingram, 1 run
Iftikhar to Ashraf, 1 run
Iftikhar to Ashraf, no run
Iftikhar to Ingram, 1 run
Over 15: Islamabad United 100-5
Karachi Kings peg Islamabad United back with wickets
Jordan to Ashraf, no run
Jordan to Ali, CAUGHT
Asif Ali nails his shot but smashes it straight to Usama Mir, who manages to hold on at the second attempt
Jordan to Ali, 2 runs
Jordan to Ali, no run
Jordan to Ali, 1 wide
Jordan to Ali, no run
Jordan to Ali, no run
Over 14: Islamabad United 97-4
Iftikhar Ahmed is doing the business for Karachi Kings. Six runs and a wicket in that over
Iftikhar to Talat, CAUGHT
And now Hussain Talat goes. Islamabad United losing their way a little here
Iftikhar to Talat, no run
Iftikhar to Talat, FOUR
Iftikhar to Talat, no run
Iftikhar to Ingram, 1 run
Iftikhar to Talat, 1 run
Over 13: Islamabad United 91-3
Hussain Talat punches it through point for four but Arshad Iqbal does well as only seven come off his second over
Arshad to Talat, 1 run
Arshad to Talat, FOUR
Arshad to Talat, no run
Arshad to Ingram, 1 run
Arshad to Talat, 1 run
Arshad to Talat, no run
Over 12: Islamabad United 84-3
Iftikhar Ahmed is the seventh bowler used today by Imad Wasim and he gives away only two runs
Iftikhar to Talat, 1 run
Iftikhar to Ingram, 1 run
Iftikhar to Ingram, no run
Iftikhar to Ingram, no run
Iftikhar to Ingram, no run
Iftikhar to Ingram, no run
Over 11: Islamabad United 82-3
Great over by Arshad Iqbal. Karachi have done well to pull Islamabad back
Arshad to Ingram, 1 run
Arshad to Talat, 2 no-ball
Arshad to Shadab, CAUGHT
Arshad Iqbal is brought into the attack and he dismisses skipper Shadab Khan straight away
Arshad to Shadab, no run
Arshad to Talat, 1 run
Arshad to Shadab, 1 run
Arshad to Talat, 1 run
Over 10: Islamabad United 76-2
Islamabad United on course to set daunting target for Karachi
Imad to Talat, 1 run
Imad to Shadab, 1 run
Imad to Talat, 1 run
Imad to Shadab, 1 run
Imad to Shadab, no run
Imad to Talat, 1 run
Over 9: Islamabad United 71-2
Usama Mir also returns with a good over. Only six off it
Mir to Talat, 1 leg bye
Mir to Shadab, 1 run
Mir to Talat, 1 run
Mir to Shadab, 1 run
Mir to Shadab, 2 runs
Mir to Shadab, no run
Over 8: Islamabad United 65-2
Great comeback over by Imad Wasim. Dismisses Phil Salt and almost gets Shadab Khan too but he’s dropped in the deep by Umaid Asif
Imad to Shadab, 1 run
Imad to Shadab, FOUR
Imad to Shadab, no run
Imad to Shadab, no run
Imad to Talat, 1 run
Imad to Salt, CAUGHT
Phil Salt sends it miles into the Karachi night sky and Chris Jordan does well to judge it in the deep
Over 7: Islamabad United 59-1
Spin is proving expensive for Karachi at the moment. Usama Mir also leaks 12 in his first over
Mir to Talat, FOUR
Mir to Talat, 2 runs
Mir to Talat, FOUR
Mir to Talat, no run
Mir to Talat, no run
Mir to Talat, 2 runs
Over 6: Islamabad United 47-1
Strong powerplay for Islamabad as they finish it off by taking 12 off Imad Wasim’s first over
Imad to Talat, 1 run
Imad to Talat, 2 runs
Imad to Salt, 1 run
Imad to Talat, 1 run
Imad to Salt, 1 run
Imad to Salt, SIX
Over 5: Islamabad United 35-1
Much-changed Islamabad off to solid start after losing toss
Umaid to Talat, no run
Umaid to Hussain, CAUGHT
Rizwan Hussain gets the faintest of inside edges while trying to pull and Chadwick Walton hangs onto it well
Umaid to Hussain, 2 runs
Umaid to Salt, 1 run
Umaid to Hussain, 1 run
Umaid to Hussain, no run
Over 4: Islamabad United 31-0
Islamabad United batsmen aren’t afraid of playing it on the up and Chris Jordan is greeted with a four through cover by Phil Salt
Jordan to Hussain, 1 run
Jordan to Hussain, no run
Jordan to Salt, 1 run
Jordan to Salt, no run
Jordan to Salt, no run
Jordan to Salt, FOUR
Over 3: Islamabad United 25-0
Phil Salt with an over-the-top pull to get himself going as Muhammad Amir concedes eight
Amir to Salt, 1 run
Amir to Salt, FOUR
Amir to Salt, no run
Amir to Hussain, 1 run
Amir to Hussain, 2 runs
Amir to Hussain, no run
Over 2: Islamabad United 17-0
Rizwan Hussain hits Umaid Asif on the up for two boundaries. Good start for Islamabad United
Umaid to Salt, no run
Umaid to Hussain, 1 run
Umaid to Hussain, FOUR
Umaid to Hussain, no run
Umaid to Hussain, FOUR
Umaid to Salt, 1 run
Over 1: Islamabad United 7-0
Good start by Muhammad Amir as Phil Salt is nearly bowled but ends up inside-edging it for four
Amir to Salt, 1 run
Amir to Salt, no run
Amir to Salt, no run
Amir to Salt, FOUR
Amir to Salt, 1 wide
Amir to Hussain, 1 run
Karachi Kings have chosen to bowl first after winning the toss.
Shadab’s men are struggling at fifth spot in the points table and suffered the setback of losing four of their key foreign players in Colin Munro, Dale Steyn, Dawid Malan and Luke Ronchi as they return home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Karachi are playing in their backyard, albeit behind closed doors, hoping to seal their spot in the play-offs. Their opener Alex Hales will not be part of today’s game as he’s travelling back to the UK.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of the Karachi Kings – Islamabad United fixture.