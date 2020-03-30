Lahore Qalandars’ Salman Butt aggrieved by other PSL franchises

Lahore Qalandars batsman Salman Butt has criticized other Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises for not giving him a second chance due to his past.

Butt, a former Test skipper of Pakistan, was handed a lengthy suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

The opening batsman, speaking in a YouTube video, thanked Lahore Qalandars for showing faith in him while taking jibes at other teams for not drafting him in their side despite him performing well in the National T20 Cup.

“I am very grateful to Lahore Qalandars for giving me a chance,” he said. “I had really good performances in the National T20 for the past three years but still no franchise picked me. When I asked other franchises about it, they said they wanted pious people in their team and maybe had no place for a sinner like me. At least there was someone who thought differently and took my performances into account, so I will always be grateful for that to Lahore Qalandars.”

The former Pakistan skipper hailed the side for their approach towards younger cricketers. “The way they deal with their players is really good. Not just me, but players who had no cricketing background, they worked with them and gave them an opportunity at such a big stage.”

Butt believes the side should be given credit for their good work despite their poor PSL record.