Monday, March 30, 2020  | 5 Shaaban, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Cricket

Lahore Qalandars’ Salman Butt aggrieved by other PSL franchises

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 30, 2020 | Last Updated: 9 hours ago
Lahore Qalandars’ Salman Butt aggrieved by other PSL franchises

Photo: AFP

Lahore Qalandars batsman Salman Butt has criticized other Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises for not giving him a second chance due to his past.

Butt, a former Test skipper of Pakistan, was handed a lengthy suspension by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

The opening batsman, speaking in a YouTube video, thanked Lahore Qalandars for showing faith in him while taking jibes at other teams for not drafting him in their side despite him performing well in the National T20 Cup.

“I am very grateful to Lahore Qalandars for giving me a chance,” he said. “I had really good performances in the National T20 for the past three years but still no franchise picked me. When I asked other franchises about it, they said they wanted pious people in their team and maybe had no place for a sinner like me. At least there was someone who thought differently and took my performances into account, so I will always be grateful for that to Lahore Qalandars.”

The former Pakistan skipper hailed the side for their approach towards younger cricketers. “The way they deal with their players is really good. Not just me, but players who had no cricketing background, they worked with them and gave them an opportunity at such a big stage.”

Butt believes the side should be given credit for their good work despite their poor PSL record.

FaceBook WhatsApp
pakistan super league Salman Butt
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

One Comment

  1. Avatar
      Ali  March 30, 2020 12:14 pm/ Reply

    You area traitor, you sold us.

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Salman Butt, Pakistan Super League, PSL, Lahore Qalandars, 2010 spot-fixing scandal,
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts
Harbhajan Singh hails Shahid Afridi’s humanitarian efforts
Karachi Kings' Jordan has no regrets about staying for PSL
Karachi Kings’ Jordan has no regrets about staying for PSL
Jimmy Neesham irritated by constant questions about PSL
Jimmy Neesham irritated by constant questions about PSL
Hashim Amla names Mohammad Asif best bowler he's ever faced
Hashim Amla names Mohammad Asif best bowler he’s ever faced
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
Australia aim to hold T20 World Cup as scheduled
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.